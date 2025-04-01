Element To Announce Q1 2025 Results And Host Conference Call On May 1, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the“Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, will hold its Q1 2025 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Element's financial results for the period will be issued after market close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 and will be available on the Company's website at elementfleet.com/investor-relations/public-disclosures . The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows: Call Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Call Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Webcast: Telephone: Click here to join the call most efficiently,

or dial one of the following numbers to speak with an operator: Canada/USA toll-free: 1-833-752-3331 International: +1-647-846-2792

A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through June 1, 2025 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) and entering the access code 2285919.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven company, we provide a full range of sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions to optimize and enhance fleet performance for our clients across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Our services address every aspect of our clients' fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, route optimization, risk management, and remarketing, to advising on decarbonization efforts, integration of electric vehicles and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element's expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce operating costs and enhance efficiency and performance. At Element, we maximize our clients' fleet so they can focus on growing their business. For more information, please visit:

CONTACT: Contact: Rocco Colella Director, Investor Relations (437) 349-3796 ...