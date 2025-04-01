Colliers Announces Voting Results
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr.
|69,752,926
|99.01
|%
|699,883
|0.99
|%
|P. Jane Gavan
|54,954,896
|78.00
|%
|15,497,913
|22.00
|%
|Stephen J. Harper
|66,530,374
|94.43
|%
|3,922,434
|5.57
|%
|Jay S. Hennick
|67,896,895
|96.37
|%
|2,555,913
|3.63
|%
|Katherine M. Lee
|51,637,716
|73.29
|%
|18,815,092
|26.71
|%
|Poonam Puri
|68,545,264
|97.29
|%
|1,907,544
|2.71
|%
|Benjamin F. Stein
|56,699,259
|80.48
|%
|13,753,549
|19.52
|%
|John M. Sullivan
|70,165,924
|99.59
|%
|286,885
|0.41
|%
|L. Frederick Sutherland
|69,539,687
|98.70
|%
|913,122
|1.30
|%
|Edward Waitzer
|68,055,553
|96.60
|%
|2,397,255
|3.40
|%
In addition, shareholders approved: (a) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year; and (b) a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers' approach to executive compensation, in each case as disclosed in the Circular.
About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Service, Engineering and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, and a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .
COMPANY CONTACT:
Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment