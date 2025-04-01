Greater Haralson Chamber Announces“Homegrown In Haralson” Business And Community Excellence Awards

Annual Meeting Honors 2024 Outstanding Businesses, Leaders and Volunteers

BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Haralson Chamber announces the community and business award winners from its highly anticipated 'Homegrown in Haralson' Annual Meeting, on March 20 at Muse Farms in Bremen, Ga. These awards celebrate the outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals who have made a significant impact in Haralson County.Presented by Letel, the annual event celebrates the Chamber's accomplishments over the past year while honoring outstanding community members who have demonstrated exceptional service and success. The evening's award recipients included:Business of the Year – SyncGlobal TelecomChairwoman's Award – Renae BellEmerging Business of the Year – Stateline Water Damage RestorationIndustry of the Year – Southeastern HoseSmall Business of the Year – The Gift HouseUnsung Heroes Non-Profit of the Year – West Georgia Fellowship of Christian AthletesVolunteer of the Year – Alicia MillsThe Chamber proudly recognizes the achievements of outstanding businesses and individuals who make a lasting impact. Their commitment continues to drive economic growth and strengthen community engagement throughout Haralson County.For more information about the Greater Haralson Chamber and its initiatives, visit or contact Elizabeth Langley at ....###ABOUTThe Greater Haralson Chamber, the largest business organization in Haralson County, serves as the pillar for business advocacy and growth in West Georgia. It oversees the county's Development Authority and actively fosters business growth, workforce development and community advocacy. Committed to positively impacting businesses through local, state and national advocacy, it regularly seeks ways to enhance business environments. The Chamber also showcases members to visitors, playing a vital role in connecting businesses through initiatives like Grand Openings, Red Carpet services, networking events, seminars and online communities. Visit haralson for more information and to contact the Chamber.

Emma Swales

Rhythm Comunications

+1 6788484834

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.