Leadership Meets The Future: AI Coaching Assistant Unveiled At Uncommon Leadership Academy Showcase In Singapore

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hosted by, leadership expert and, this invite-onlyoffered a first-of-its-kind, immersive leadership experience, alongside a variety of focused leadership workshops and development tools. The award winning book, listed as required reading at many top flight business schools globally, is now leveraged across new channels and technologies by underpinning the AI training content showcased at the event.

"Coaching is the leadership superpower of the future. Our goal is to enable leaders by giving them the tools to improve themselves, to then elevate their organizations. We all know that organizations with better leaders throughout drive stronger businesses. With AI assistance, we can cascade this power across entire organizations-delivering actionable feedback that drives real behavior change."

- Ruchira Chaudhary

Co-Founder, Uncommon Leadership Academy

In a stunning high-tech setting featuring a 180-degree 8K display , attendees witnessed firsthand how AI-coaching assistants can provide real-time insights, executive coaching strategies, and leadership development support -not as a replacement for human coaches, but as a powerful assistant to enhance executive learning and leadership impact.



"The future of leadership is not just about skills-it's about coaching, adaptability, and innovation. The Uncommon Leadership Academy is paving the way for a new generation of leader-coaches who don't just manage but inspire and transform. At CATAPULT, we are honored to host this showcase, where we explore the power of coaching, cutting-edge AI learning tools, and the frameworks that will define the next era of leadership. Having worked with Ruchira for many years, I can say with confidence-her insights and passion for leadership development are second to none."

- Dr. James Andrade

Head of CATAPULT Executive Leadership & Innovation Institute

As an addition to Uncommon Leadership Academy's focused live workshops with Ruchira, supplemental workbooks and Learning Cards, the AI Assisted Coaching represents true innovation in the challenge to develop the next generation of leaders.

END

Exclusive Interview Opportunities

For select top-tier media , Ruchira Chaudhary is available for exclusive, one-on-one interviews on:



The Ethics of AI in Leadership Development – Why AI should assist, not replace, human coaching.

The Future of Executive Coaching – How AI is making leadership coaching more personalized and effective.

Leadership in a Changing World – How businesses, from family enterprises to Fortune 500s, can develop stronger leaders. The Role of AI in Private Equity Leadership Development – How AI coaching can drive leadership growth across PE portfolio companies.

Media Resources & Contact

Full Video & B-Roll Available for press requests

High-resolution event images

Speaker quotes & key takeaways

Exclusive interview opportunities with Ruchira Chaudhary



Media Inquiries: [email protected]

+65 9617 7145

uncommon-leadership

SOURCE Uncommon Leadership Academy