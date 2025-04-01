JELD-WEN To Release First Quarter 2025 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced today that it will release first quarter 2025 results after the market close on Monday, May 5, 2025. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties can access the call either via webcast found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" JELD-WE , or by dialing 888-596-4144 from the United States or +1-646-968-2525 internationally and using the conference ID 6328142.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours following completion of the call.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN operates facilities in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 16,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPITM in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" JELD-WE or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Melissa Farrington

Vice President, Enterprise Communications

262-350-6021

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

James Armstrong

Vice President, Investor Relations

704-612-7560

[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED