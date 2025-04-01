SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK AND 1ST CAPITAL BANK COMPLETE POST-MERGER REBRAND AS WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of West Coast Community Bank (WCCB), the new brand name for Santa Cruz County Bank and its 1st Capital Bank division after a merger completed in late 2024. The West Coast Community Bank name reflects the shared commitment to serving businesses and individuals across Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Clara counties as well as opportunities for future expansion throughout the region. With added strength, stability and lending capabilities, WCCB remains dedicated to empowering businesses, individuals and communities through relationship-driven banking, tailored financial solutions and meaningful local investments.

Included in the rebranding are a new bank name, which echoes the name of the Bank's holding company formed in 2023, West Coast Community Bancorp, and a new logo with strong visual ties to the former Santa Cruz County Bank logo. Newly installed branch signs and ATM surrounds, an updated online banking experience and mobile app and a refreshed website with enhanced navigation, a redesigned homepage and additional high-level product pages round out the most notable changes. Yet, the rebranded West Coast Community Bank will continue to operate with the same personalized service and deep community roots that have defined both legacy banks.

"Bringing together two strong community banks under a single, unified brand has been an exciting time in our organization," said Krista Snelling, President and Chief Executive Officer of West Coast Community Bank. "Though our name may be new, the best-in-class team of bankers our clients and communities have depended on for more than 21 years is still here. We are committed to maintaining exceptional client service standards and community focus, which have been hallmarks of the success achieved by both banks."

Clients can expect no changes to their accounts, the Bank's routing number or the login credentials for their online banking and mobile app experiences. Existing checks and debit cards may continue to be used. An expanded 10-branch network, resulting from the merger, provides added convenience and access to tailored financial solutions. Business hours remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

"Becoming West Coast Community Bank is a significant milestone in this homegrown success story of a Santa Cruz-founded community bank and its expansion to serve four counties along California's Central Coast and in Silicon Valley," said WCCB Chairman Stephen Pahl. "We look forward to even more opportunities to support the growth and prosperity of our communities through the greater strength and stability gained by the merger and now a new name that better represents the breadth of the region we serve."

To celebrate its new name, the Bank will host special events in April and May throughout its four-county service area as well as hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each branch with local chambers of commerce. Community members, business owners, local leaders and clients are invited to join these celebrations and learn more about what's next for their trusted banking partner: West Coast Community Bank.

For more information about West Coast Community Bank, visit wccb .

SELECT RECOGNITIONS AND AWARDS



Newsweek Magazine: Named one of the 2025 Top 500 Regional Banks & Credit Unions in the U.S.

S&P Global Market Intelligence: Ranked #62 among top U.S. community banks under $3B in assets (for full-year 2024 financial performance).

Independent Community Bankers of America Top 25: Ranked #12 for best-performing community banks with greater than $1 billion in assets.

American Banker Magazine: Ranked #50 among the top 100 best-performing community banks.

Good Times "Best of Santa Cruz County" Readers' Poll: Voted Best Local Bank for the 13th consecutive year.

Santa Cruz Sentinel , 2024 Readers' Choice Award : Voted number one bank in Santa Cruz County for 10 years. Santa Cruz Area Chamber of Commerce : Awarded 2025 Business of the Year.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank (formerly Santa Cruz County Bank and its division, 1st Capital Bank) is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb for more information.

SOURCE West Coast Community Bank

