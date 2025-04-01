MENAFN - PR Newswire) Central to the organization's call to action is Celebrate Trails Day , hosted on April 26, 2025, with events planned nationwide that showcase the direct impact that trails deliver to people and places-inspiring more people to make trails, walking and biking part of their everyday lives while sending a clear message that trails are essential infrastructure for America.

"Celebrate Trails Day is more than a day outside," said Brandi Horton, RTC's vice president of communications. "It is a day of joy and action. An opportunity to come together to celebrate America's trails and the ways they uplift our country's economy, health and quality of life. When we show up on trails, we're making clear that these spaces are vital."

Here are five reasons to get outside on trails this spring, and on Celebrate Trails Day , says RTC:

More than 42,000 miles of multiuse trails and over 150 trail networks are in development nationwide. People can find their perfect trail using RTC's free trail-finder app, TrailLink . And, on Celebrate Trails Day, there will be hundreds of events to get people outside across the country.Trails are gathering places nationwide, building community and bringing people together across generations-improving the lives of everyone from families, to veterans to retirees seeking quality-of-life amenities. Trails are part of what makes American great.When we head out on the trail we boost the nation's economy. Trails and active transportation contribute more than $34 billion each year to the U.S. economy and are part of the growing $1.2 trillion outdoor recreation economy , which powers everything from manufacturing to construction and small businesses across the American landscape.creating joyful, vibrant public spaces that provide opportunities for everyone to be physically active. As trails are connected into regional trail networks, their impact grows, making it safer and easier for families to walk and bike, while boosting the well-being of people and places.On Celebrate Trails Day and every day, our time on the trail is an act of advocacy sending a message that trails are essential and a smart investment in our country's well-being.

"Springtime is one of the best seasons for outside adventures with milder weather across the country. On Celebrate Trails Day, hundreds of events will take place to inspire everyone to get active outside on trails," said Horton. "This spring, while we're outside doing our favorite things on the trail-enjoying nature, birdwatching, hiking, biking, or taking an afternoon with our families-remember that when we spend time in these spaces we send an important message that trails are essential."

Find ideas and tips for getting outside and photo content for use with credit to RTC, visit RTC's Celebrate Trails Day website and follow #CelebrateTrails on social media.

Celebrate Trails Day is the annual celebration of the spring trail season, recognized on the fourth Saturday in April. The national day of celebration is organized by Rails to Trails Conservancy, the country's largest trails, walking and biking advocacy organization-with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong. RTC is dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors. Follow #CelebrateTrails on social media for updates and connect with RTC at railstotrails and @railstotrails on social media.

CONTACT : Patricia Brooks, [email protected] , 202.351.1757

SOURCE Rails to Trails Conservancy