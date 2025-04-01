New Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Santa Clara, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated Northern California community, 3131 Camino , a luxury neighborhood of townhome-style condos and condominiums, is coming soon to Santa Clara, California. Toll Brothers will begin construction soon, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2025.

Located at 3131 El Camino Real in Santa Clara, this community combines lush green space with vibrant city living and features a broad range of one- to three-story home designs. Open floor plans are designed for both comfort and style, with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and attached 1- to 2-car garages. Rooftop decks are included on select floorplans. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Pricing is anticipated to start from $1.4 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









“Our new 3131 Camino community will offer residents a unique opportunity to experience modern living in the heart of Santa Clara,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California.“With convenient access to top Silicon Valley employers, public transportation, and a variety of shopping and dining options, this community is perfect for those looking to balance work and leisure in a prime location.”

The community is ideally situated close to Lawrence Caltrain, providing easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. Public education will be available through the Santa Clara Unified School District, with close access to private schools and universities. The community is located near premier shopping and dining destinations including Santana Row, Westfield Valley Fair Mall, Stanford Shopping Center, and Downtown San Jose.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for 3131 Camino, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

