Koning Health Announces Expansion Of Vera Scan Installations Across The United States

Naperville, Illinois

Sarasota, Florida

St. Louis, Missouri

Nashville, Tennessee

Boca Raton, Florida

Dalton, Georgia

Upper East Side, New York City

Long Island, New York

This expansion represents Koning's commitment to making advanced breast cancer imaging accessible to women nationwide, offering early detection with greater comfort and precision. By expanding into these vital regions, Koning continues to fulfill its mission to revolutionize breast health, improve compliance rates, and through early treatment improve patient outcomes.

"Our expansion has been exponential in recent months," said Lutao Ning, CEO at Koning Health. "Bringing the Vera Scan technology to these vibrant communities aligns with our vision of empowering women through innovation and compassion. We're excited to partner with local healthcare providers to deliver an improved patient experience and ultimately save more lives through early detection."

Stay tuned for more information on official openings, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, community events, and exclusive first-look opportunities at each new installation location.

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The Koning Vera is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, and intervention by the clinician. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected].

SOURCE KONING CORPORATION