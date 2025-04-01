City Office REIT Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
VANCOUVER, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO ) ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Friday, May 2, 2025.
City Office's management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on May 2, 2025 to discuss the Company's financial results. Additionally, a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on .
Webcast
Click on the webcast link under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at .
Telephone Conference Call
Domestic: 1-833-470-1428
International: 1-404-975-4839
Passcode: 926092
Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Conference Call Replay
Domestic: 1-866-813-9403
International: 1-929-458-6194
Passcode: 647190
A replay of the call will be available later in the day on May 2, 2025, continuing through July 31, 2025. A replay will also be available at "Webcasts & Events" in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.
About City Office REIT, Inc.
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.4 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
Contact
City Office REIT, Inc.
Anthony Maretic, CFO
+1-604-806-3366
[email protected]
