Revolution Medicines To Deliver Multiple Presentations At The 2025 American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced 11 oral and poster presentations will be featured at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, held from April 25 – 30, 2025.
The first clinical data in non-small cell lung cancer from the Phase 1 study of zoldonrasib, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, will be featured in a late breaking oral presentation.
Details of the abstracts are listed below:
Revolution Medicines Oral Presentations:
| Title:
| Preliminary safety and antitumor activity of zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), an oral, RAS(ON) G12D-selective, tri-complex inhibitor in patients with KRAS G12D non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from a Phase 1 study in advanced solid tumors
| Presenter:
| Kathryn Arbour, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
| Abstract Number:
| CT019
| Session:
| New Frontiers in Precision Oncology
| Date/Time:
| April 27; 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. CST
| Title:
| Discovery of RMC-5127, an oral, RAS(ON) G12V-selective, noncovalent, tri-complex inhibitor
| Presenter:
| Anne Edwards, Ph.D.
| Abstract Number:
| ND06
| Session:
| New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2
| Date/Time:
| April 27; 3:25 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. CST
|
Revolution Medicines Poster Presentations:
| Title:
| Early reduction in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is associated with clinical activity of daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) in RAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
| Presenter:
| Jia Luo, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
| Abstract Number:
| LB218
| Session:
| Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1
| Date/Time:
| April 28; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
| Title:
| Mechanisms of resistance to the RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) in RAS mutant PDAC and potential resolution with RAS(ON) combination therapies
| Presenter:
| Mallika Singh, Ph.D.
| Abstract Number:
| LB281
| Session:
| Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3
| Date/Time:
| April 29; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
| Title:
| Combination of RAS(ON) mutant-selective and multi-selective inhibitors sensitizes immune-refractory, RAS-driven preclinical models to immunotherapy
| Presenter:
| Mariela Moreno Ayala, Ph.D.
| Abstract Number:
| 6046
| Session:
| Adaptive Immunity in Tumors / Oncogenic Pathway-Mediated Regulation of Inflammation and Tumor Immunity
| Date/Time:
| April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
|
|
Collaborator Presentations
| Title:
| Distinct regulation of Cyclin D mediates heterogenous response to RAS inhibition in colorectal cancer models
| Presenter:
| Philip Choi, M.D., Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
| Abstract Number:
| LB293
| Session:
| Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3
| Date/Time:
| April 29; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
| Title:
| Combining RAS(ON) G12C-selective and RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitors overcomes sotorasib resistance driven by KRAS G12C amplification or NRAS G13R mutation
| Presenter:
| Hitendra Singh Solanki, Ph.D., Moffitt Cancer Center
| Abstract Number:
| 5512
| Session:
| Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3
| Date/Time:
| April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
| Title:
| A RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor combination therapy triggers long-term tumor control through senescence-associated tumor-immune equilibrium in preclinical models of PDAC
| Presenter:
| Caroline Broderick, Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
| Abstract Number:
| 5336
| Session:
| CDK Inhibitors
| Date/Time:
| April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
| Title:
| Preclinical evaluation of RMC-7977, a multi-selective RAS(ON) inhibitor, as a therapeutic strategy for KRAS-mutant cholangiocarcinoma
| Presenter:
| Jingjing Jiang, Ph.D.
| Abstract Number:
| 5691
| Session:
| Oncogenes, Tumor Suppressor Genes, and Gene Products as Targets for Therapy 2
| Date/Time:
| April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
| Title:
| Mechanisms of resistance to RAS-GTP inhibition in pancreatic cancer
| Presenter:
| Joshua H. Choe, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
| Abstract Number:
| 5507
| Session:
| Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3
| Date/Time:
| April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
| Title:
| T-cell dependency of tumor regressions and complete responses with RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibition in preclinical models of PDAC
| Presenter:
| Margo I. Orlen, Penn Medicine
| Abstract Number:
| 6405
| Session:
| Checkpoints and Modulators of Tumor Microenvironment
| Date/Time:
| April 29; 3:25 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. CST
|
|
About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. The company anticipates that RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, will be its next RAS(ON) inhibitor to enter clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company's pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .
Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:
...
...
