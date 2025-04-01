Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Fiscal Quarters Ended
|February 1, 2025
|% of net sales
|February 3, 2024
|% of net sales
|YOY Variance
|Net sales
|$
|340,398
|100.0
|%
|$
|370,394
|100.0
|%
|$
|(29,996
|)
|Cost of goods sold
|236,824
|69.6
|%
|271,027
|73.2
|%
|(34,203
|)
|Gross profit
|103,574
|30.4
|%
|99,367
|26.8
|%
|4,207
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|99,978
|29.4
|%
|107,300
|29.0
|%
|(7,322
|)
|Income from operations
|3,596
|1.0
|%
|(7,933
|)
|(2.2
|%)
|11,529
|Other losses
|155
|0.0
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|155
|Interest expense
|2,870
|0.8
|%
|3,351
|0.9
|%
|(481
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|571
|0.2
|%
|(11,284
|)
|(3.1
|%)
|11,855
|Income tax expense
|9,294
|2.7
|%
|(2,545
|)
|(0.7
|%)
|11,839
|Net income
|$
|(8,723
|)
|(2.5
|%)
|$
|(8,739
|)
|(2.4
|%)
|$
|16
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|-
|Diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|-
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|38,045
|37,457
|588
|Diluted
|38,045
|37,457
|588
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Fiscal Years Ended
|February 1, 2025
|% of net sales
|February 3, 2024
|% of net sales
|YOY Variance
|Net sales
|$
|1,197,633
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,287,987
|100.0
|%
|$
|(90,354
|)
|Cost of goods sold
|827,167
|69.1
|%
|904,574
|70.2
|%
|(77,407
|)
|Gross profit
|370,466
|30.9
|%
|383,413
|29.8
|%
|(12,947
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|388,705
|32.5
|%
|408,750
|31.7
|%
|(20,045
|)
|Income from operations
|(18,239
|)
|(1.6
|%)
|(25,337
|)
|(1.9
|%)
|7,098
|Other losses
|612
|0.1
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|612
|Interest expense
|12,278
|1.0
|%
|12,869
|1.0
|%
|(591
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|(31,129
|)
|(2.7
|%)
|(38,206
|)
|(2.9
|%)
|7,077
|Income tax expense
|1,930
|0.2
|%
|(9,209
|)
|(0.7
|%)
|11,139
|Net income
|$
|(33,059
|)
|(2.9
|%)
|$
|(28,997
|)
|(2.2
|%)
|$
|(4,062
|)
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.87
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.87
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|37,808
|37,489
|319
|Diluted
|37,808
|37,489
|319
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except par value data)
|February 1,
|February 3,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,832
|$
|3,141
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,410
|2,119
|Merchandise inventories
|341,958
|354,710
|Prepaid expenses and other
|18,802
|20,078
|Total current assets
|366,002
|380,048
|Operating lease right of use asset
|316,499
|309,377
|Property and equipment, net
|167,838
|194,452
|Goodwill
|1,496
|1,496
|Deferred tax asset
|-
|505
|Definite lived intangibles, net
|267
|327
|Total assets
|$
|852,102
|$
|886,205
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|64,041
|$
|56,122
|Accrued expenses
|95,946
|83,665
|Income taxes payable
|194
|126
|Operating lease liability, current
|49,128
|48,693
|Revolving line of credit
|74,654
|126,043
|Total current liabilities
|283,963
|314,649
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|946
|-
|Term loan, net
|24,067
|-
|Operating lease liability, noncurrent
|307,422
|307,000
|Total long-term liabilities
|332,435
|307,000
|Total liabilities
|616,398
|621,649
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 38,103 and 37,529 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|380
|375
|Additional paid-in capital
|86,000
|81,798
|Retained earnings
|149,324
|182,383
|Total stockholders' equity
|235,704
|264,556
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|852,102
|$
|886,205
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
|Fiscal Year Ended
|February 1,
|February 3,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(33,059
|)
|$
|(28,997
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|40,438
|38,947
|Amortization of discount on debt and deferred financing fees
|353
|154
|Amortization of definite lived intangible
|60
|62
|Loss on asset dispositions
|612
|-
|Noncash lease expense
|8,320
|17,099
|Deferred income taxes
|1,451
|(10,049
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|4,229
|4,237
|Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(290
|)
|(67
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(14,585
|)
|(8,134
|)
|Merchandise inventories
|12,752
|44,418
|Prepaid expenses and other
|1,124
|2,093
|Accounts payable
|7,996
|1,786
|Accrued expenses
|4,680
|(8,477
|)
|Income taxes payable and receivable
|68
|(806
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|34,149
|52,266
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(14,556
|)
|(79,895
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|76
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(14,480
|)
|(79,895
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net borrowings on line of credit
|(51,389
|)
|38,540
|Borrowings on term loan
|25,000
|-
|Increase (Decrease) in book overdraft, net
|7,568
|(6,362
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan
|304
|796
|Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units
|(326
|)
|(1,845
|)
|Payments to acquire treasury stock
|-
|(2,748
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs and discount on term loan
|(1,135
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(19,978
|)
|28,381
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(309
|)
|752
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|3,141
|2,389
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|2,832
|$
|3,141
|Fiscal 2023 net sales adjusted for the 53rd week:
|Fiscal Period Ended February 3, 2024
|14 Weeks
|53 Weeks
|Net sales
|$
|370,394
|$
|1,287,987
|Less: additional week (1)
|(27,059
|)
|(16,263
|)
|Adjusted net sales
|343,335
|1,271,724
|(1) For fiscal years consisting of 53 weeks, we exclude sales during the identified non-comparable week from our calculation of comparable sales amounts. For fiscal year 2024 comparable sales we have excluded week one sales from fiscal year 2023 for the full year over year comparison. For the fourth quarter of 2024 comparable sales we have excluded week forty from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 .
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income and GAAP dilutive (loss) earnings per share to adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share:
|For the Fiscal Quarters Ended
|For the Fiscal Years Ended
|February 1, 2025
|February 3, 2024
|February 1, 2025
|February 3, 2024
|Numerator:
|Net (loss) income
|(8,723
|)
|(8,739
|)
|(33,059
|)
|(28,997
|)
|Executive transition costs (1)
|372
|1,696
|1,081
|4,763
|Cancelled contract (2)
|-
|-
|911
|-
|Cost reduction plan (3)
|-
|-
|-
|1,216
|Legal expense (4)
|-
|-
|1,750
|687
|Valuation allowance (5)
|10,082
|-
|10,082
|-
|Less tax benefit
|(97
|)
|(441
|)
|(973
|)
|(1,733
|)
|Adjusted net (loss) income
|1,634
|(7,484
|)
|(20,208
|)
|(24,064
|)
|Denominator:
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|38,045
|37,457
|37,808
|37,489
|Reconciliation of earnings per share:
|Dilutive (loss) earnings per share
|(0.23
|)
|(0.23
|)
|(0.87
|)
|(0.77
|)
|Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator
|0.27
|0.03
|0.34
|0.13
|Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share
|0.04
|(0.20
|)
|(0.53
|)
|(0.64
|)
|(1) Expenses incurred relating to the departure of directors and officers and the recruitment of directors and key members of our senior management team.
|(2) Represents fees and expenses related to a settlement in the cancellation of a contract related to our information technology systems.
|(3) Severance expenses paid as part of our cost reduction plan implemented during fiscal year 2023.
|(4) Represents costs related to legal settlements and related fees and expenses.
|(5) A non-cash valuation allowance of $10.1 million was created during fiscal year 2024 related to our Deferred Tax Assets during fiscal year 2024.
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Reconciliation of net (loss) income to adjusted EBITDA (1):
|For the Fiscal Quarters Ended
|For the Fiscal Years Ended
|February 1, 2025
|February 3, 2024
|February 1, 2025
|February 3, 2024
|Net (loss) income
|(8,723
|)
|(8,739
|)
|(33,059
|)
|(28,997
|)
|Interest expense
|2,870
|3,351
|12,278
|12,869
|Income tax expense (benefit) (2)
|9,294
|(2,545
|)
|1,930
|(9,209
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,962
|10,597
|40,498
|39,009
|Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|791
|896
|4,229
|4,237
|Executive transition costs (4)
|372
|1,696
|1,081
|4,763
|Cancelled contract (5)
|-
|-
|911
|-
|Cost reduction plan (6)
|-
|-
|-
|1,216
|Legal expense (7)
|-
|-
|1,750
|687
|Adjusted EBITDA
|14,566
|5,256
|29,618
|24,575
|(1) Beginning with the three months ended October 28, 2023, we no longer add back new store pre-opening expenses to our net (loss) income to determine Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of past periods has been conformed to the current presentation. For the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 we did not incur any new store pre-opening expenses. For fiscal year ended February 3, 2024 we incurred $5.8 million in new store pre-opening expenses.
|(2) A non-cash valuation allowance of $10.1 million was created during fiscal year 2024 related to our Deferred Tax Assets during fiscal year 2024.
|(3) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to outfitters under the Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and the Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
|(4) Expenses incurred relating to the departure of directors and officers and the recruitment of directors and key members of our senior management team.
|(5) Represents fees and expenses related to a settlement in the cancellation of a contract related to our information technology systems.
|(6) Severance expenses paid as part of our cost reduction plan implemented during fiscal year 2023.
|(7) Represents costs related to legal settlements and related fees and expenses.
