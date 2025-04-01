Ncino Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
| nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|January 31, 2024
|January 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|112,085
|$
|120,928
|Accounts receivable, net
|112,975
|146,787
|Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net
|10,544
|13,462
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,171
|21,072
|Total current assets
|250,775
|302,249
|Property and equipment, net
|79,145
|74,953
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|19,261
|16,026
|Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net
|17,425
|23,735
|Goodwill
|838,869
|1,019,375
|Intangible assets, net
|115,572
|154,571
|Investments
|9,294
|9,294
|Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets
|10,089
|10,178
|Total assets
|$
|1,340,430
|$
|1,610,381
|Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|11,842
|$
|13,640
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|16,283
|23,626
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|10,847
|16,239
|Deferred revenue
|170,941
|191,174
|Financing obligations, current portion
|1,474
|1,680
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|3,649
|5,153
|Total current liabilities
|215,036
|251,512
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|16,423
|12,819
|Deferred income taxes, noncurrent
|3,687
|13,851
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|-
|269
|Revolving credit facility, noncurrent
|-
|166,000
|Financing obligations, noncurrent
|52,680
|51,172
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|17,160
|Total liabilities
|287,826
|512,783
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable non-controlling interest
|3,428
|8,286
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|57
|58
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,400,881
|1,474,413
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|996
|176
|Accumulated deficit
|(352,758
|)
|(385,335
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,049,176
|1,089,312
|Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,340,430
|$
|1,610,381
| nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Revenues
|Subscription
|$
|107,483
|$
|124,957
|$
|409,479
|$
|469,168
|Professional services and other
|16,210
|16,413
|67,064
|71,489
|Total revenues
|123,693
|141,370
|476,543
|540,657
|Cost of revenues
|Subscription
|31,380
|36,016
|120,861
|134,932
|Professional services and other
|17,830
|20,997
|70,609
|80,937
|Total cost of revenues
|49,210
|57,013
|191,470
|215,869
|Gross profit
|74,483
|84,357
|285,073
|324,788
|Gross margin %
|60
|%
|60
|%
|60
|%
|60
|%
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|29,996
|33,744
|130,547
|123,231
|Research and development
|30,184
|32,131
|117,311
|129,422
|General and administrative
|17,488
|24,220
|76,727
|90,266
|Total operating expenses
|77,668
|90,095
|324,585
|342,919
|Loss from operations
|(3,185
|)
|(5,738
|)
|(39,512
|)
|(18,131
|)
|Non-operating income (expense)
|Interest income
|510
|353
|2,567
|1,761
|Interest expense
|(858
|)
|(3,798
|)
|(4,135
|)
|(8,763
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|1,777
|(10,265
|)
|(856
|)
|(10,427
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(1,756
|)
|(19,448
|)
|(41,936
|)
|(35,560
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(3,130
|)
|(3,871
|)
|1,590
|(2,511
|)
|Net income (loss)
|1,374
|(15,577
|)
|(43,526
|)
|(33,049
|)
|Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|(241
|)
|(63
|)
|(1,109
|)
|(472
|)
|Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|455
|3,096
|(71
|)
|5,301
|Net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc.
|$
|1,160
|$
|(18,610
|)
|$
|(42,346
|)
|$
|(37,878
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to nCino, Inc.:
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|113,263,176
|115,826,652
|112,672,397
|115,162,175
|Diluted
|115,782,532
|115,826,652
|112,672,397
|115,162,175
| nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
|2024
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc.
|$
|(42,346
|)
|$
|(37,878
|)
|Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|(1,180
|)
|4,829
|Net loss
|(43,526
|)
|(33,049
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|45,264
|36,345
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|4,534
|4,960
|Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts
|9,934
|12,003
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|184
|131
|Stock-based compensation
|58,035
|71,592
|Deferred income taxes
|(2,340
|)
|(7,118
|)
|Provision for bad debt
|1,081
|85
|Net foreign currency losses
|670
|8,675
|Unrealized gain on investment
|(263
|)
|-
|Loss on disposal of long-lived assets
|150
|35
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(14,325
|)
|(31,389
|)
|Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts
|(10,348
|)
|(21,453
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,872
|(7,060
|)
|Accounts payable
|525
|(190
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(5,981
|)
|10,165
|Deferred revenue
|15,902
|13,807
|Operating lease liabilities
|(4,083
|)
|(3,785
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|1,445
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|57,285
|55,199
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|-
|(216,911
|)
|Acquisition of assets
|(356
|)
|(450
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(3,515
|)
|(1,816
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|43
|-
|Purchase of investments
|(2,500
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(6,328
|)
|(219,177
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest
|983
|-
|Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility
|-
|241,000
|Payments on revolving credit facility
|(30,000
|)
|(75,000
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|-
|(1,484
|)
|Exercise of stock options
|4,469
|2,796
|Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan
|4,661
|4,468
|Principal payments on financing obligations
|(1,226
|)
|(1,302
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(21,113
|)
|170,478
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|182
|(2,677
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|30,026
|3,823
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|87,418
|117,444
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|117,444
|$
|121,267
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|112,085
|$
|120,928
|Restricted cash included in long-term prepaid expenses and other assets
|5,359
|339
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|117,444
|$
|121,267
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In nCino's public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.
- Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with certain mergers and acquisitions. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.
- Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
- Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. Acquisition-related expenses include but are not limited to: costs incurred from third-party professional services firms in connection with business combination and one-time integration activities. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.
- Litigation Expenses. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to litigation expenses incurred from legal matters outside the ordinary course of our business as we believe their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.
- Restructuring Costs. nCino excludes costs incurred related to bespoke restructuring plans and other one-time costs that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe excluding these costs facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time. Adjustments to stock-based compensation in connection with restructuring events are presented in Stock-Based Compensation Expenses.
- Tax (Benefit) Provision Related to Acquisitions. Upon certain acquisitions, nCino reduced the valuation allowance against U.S. deferred tax assets, resulting in a one-time tax benefit recorded in Income tax (benefit) provision. We believe that the exclusion of this benefit from our non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino and non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share provides a more direct comparison to all periods presented.
- Income Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments. The income tax effects are related to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses.
- Adjustment to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest. nCino adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture nCino K.K. in accordance with the operating agreement for that entity. nCino believes investors benefit from an understanding of the company's operating results absent the effect of this adjustment, and for comparability, has reconciled this adjustment for previously reported non-GAAP results.
- Intercompany Foreign Currency Exchange Gain/Loss. Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026, nCino adjusts for foreign currency exchange gains and losses due to intercompany loans that are denominated in currencies other than the underlying functional currency of the applicable entity.
There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.
| nCino, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|GAAP total revenues
|$
|123,693
|$
|141,370
|$
|476,543
|$
|540,657
|GAAP cost of subscription revenues
|$
|31,380
|$
|36,016
|$
|120,861
|$
|134,932
|Amortization expense - developed technology
|(3,875
|)
|(4,858
|)
|(16,306
|)
|(17,784
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(533
|)
|(803
|)
|(1,847
|)
|(2,891
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|(51
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues
|$
|26,972
|$
|30,355
|$
|102,657
|$
|114,257
|GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues
|$
|17,830
|$
|20,997
|$
|70,609
|$
|80,937
|Amortization expense - other
|(83
|)
|(83
|)
|(330
|)
|(330
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(2,709
|)
|(3,278
|)
|(9,369
|)
|(11,977
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|(118
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues
|$
|15,038
|$
|17,636
|$
|60,792
|$
|68,630
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|74,483
|$
|84,357
|$
|285,073
|$
|324,788
|Amortization expense - developed technology
|3,875
|4,858
|16,306
|17,784
|Amortization expense - other
|83
|83
|330
|330
|Stock-based compensation
|3,242
|4,081
|11,216
|14,868
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|169
|-
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|81,683
|$
|93,379
|$
|313,094
|$
|357,770
|The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.2
|GAAP gross margin %
|60
|%
|60
|%
|60
|%
|60
|%
|Amortization expense - developed technology
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Amortization expense - other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP gross margin %
|66
|%
|66
|%
|66
|%
|66
|%
|GAAP sales & marketing expense
|$
|29,996
|$
|33,744
|$
|130,547
|$
|123,231
|Amortization expense - customer relationships
|(2,167
|)
|(3,367
|)
|(8,669
|)
|(11,256
|)
|Amortization expense - trade name
|-
|(369
|)
|(11,921
|)
|(623
|)
|Amortization expense - other
|-
|(28
|)
|-
|(100
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|-
|(46
|)
|-
|(46
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(4,223
|)
|(4,482
|)
|(15,417
|)
|(17,016
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|(100
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense
|$
|23,606
|$
|25,452
|$
|94,440
|$
|94,190
|GAAP research & development expense
|$
|30,184
|$
|32,131
|$
|117,311
|$
|129,422
|Stock-based compensation
|(4,277
|)
|(3,696
|)
|(15,942
|)
|(17,416
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|-
|(896
|)
|-
|(896
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|(352
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP research & development expense
|$
|25,907
|$
|27,539
|$
|101,017
|$
|111,110
|GAAP general & administrative expense
|$
|17,488
|$
|24,220
|$
|76,727
|$
|90,266
|Stock-based compensation
|(4,324
|)
|(6,318
|)
|(15,460
|)
|(22,292
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(244
|)
|(1,893
|)
|(878
|)
|(11,303
|)
|Litigation expenses
|(23
|)
|(1
|)
|(4,525
|)
|(366
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|(6
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP general & administrative expense
|$
|12,897
|$
|16,008
|$
|55,858
|$
|56,305
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(3,185
|)
|$
|(5,738
|)
|$
|(39,512
|)
|$
|(18,131
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|6,125
|8,705
|37,226
|30,093
|Stock-based compensation
|16,066
|18,577
|58,035
|71,592
|Acquisition-related expenses
|244
|2,835
|878
|12,245
|Litigation expenses
|23
|1
|4,525
|366
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|627
|-
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|19,273
|$
|24,380
|$
|61,779
|$
|96,165
|The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.2
|GAAP operating margin %
|(3
|)%
|(4
|)%
|(8
|)%
|(3
|)%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5
|6
|8
|6
|Stock-based compensation
|13
|13
|12
|13
|Acquisition-related expenses
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Litigation expenses
|-
|-
|1
|-
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP operating margin %
|16
|%
|17
|%
|13
|%
|18
|%
|GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc.
|$
|1,160
|$
|(18,610
|)
|$
|(42,346
|)
|$
|(37,878
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|6,125
|8,705
|37,226
|30,093
|Stock-based compensation
|16,066
|18,577
|58,035
|71,592
|Acquisition-related expenses
|244
|2,835
|878
|12,245
|Litigation expenses
|23
|1
|4,525
|366
|Restructuring charges1
|-
|-
|627
|-
|Tax (benefit) provision related to acquisitions
|-
|24
|-
|(3,585
|)
|Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
|(269
|)
|(770
|)
|(885
|)
|(2,014
|)
|Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|455
|3,096
|(71
|)
|5,301
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc.
|$
|23,804
|$
|13,858
|$
|57,989
|$
|76,120
|Basic GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|113,263,176
|115,826,652
|112,672,397
|115,162,175
|Diluted GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|115,782,532
|115,826,652
|112,672,397
|115,162,175
|Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.66
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|113,263,176
|115,826,652
|112,672,397
|115,162,175
|Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.65
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|115,782,532
|118,596,052
|114,916,521
|117,311,913
|Free cash flow
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|8,148
|$
|(10,019
|)
|$
|57,285
|$
|55,199
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(432
|)
|(350
|)
|(3,515
|)
|(1,816
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|7,716
|$
|(10,369
|)
|$
|53,770
|$
|53,383
|Principal payments on financing obligations3
|(338
|)
|(386
|)
|(1,226
|)
|(1,302
|)
|Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation
|$
|7,378
|$
|(10,755
|)
|$
|52,544
|$
|52,081
1Stock-based compensation benefit related to restructuring is included in Stock-based compensation.
2Columns may not foot due to rounding.
3These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.
CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
...
MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
...
