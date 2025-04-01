Ncino Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, ended January 31, 2025.

"We ended the year strong, with meaningful year-over-year subscription revenues and ACV growth, while continuing to realize efficiencies across our operations," said Sean Desmond, Chief Executive Officer at nCino. "With AI embedded across our onboarding, account opening, lending and portfolio management offerings that span commercial, consumer, small business and mortgage lines of business globally, nCino is uniquely positioned to seize the vertical AI market opportunity as we continue the journey of delivering long-term value to our stakeholders.”

“Reflecting confidence in our strategy and commitment to allocating capital where it can generate stockholder value, we are pleased to announce our Board of Directors has authorized a Stock Repurchase Program whereby nCino may repurchase up to $100,000,000 of nCino's outstanding common stock,” said Greg Orenstein, Chief Financial Officer at nCino.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights



Revenues : Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $141.4 million, a 14% increase from $123.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenues for the fourth quarter were $125.0 million, up from $107.5 million one year ago, an increase of 16%.

Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(5.7) million compared to $(3.2) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was $24.4 million compared to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 26%.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(18.6) million compared to GAAP net income attributable to nCino of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $13.9 million compared to $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was impacted by approximately $(10.3) million due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(0.16) per basic and diluted share compared to GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $0.12 per diluted share compared to $0.21 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share in the fourth quarter was impacted by $(0.09) due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans. Cash: As of of January 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $121.3 million and $166.0 million was outstanding under nCino's revolving credit facility.



Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights



Revenues : Total revenues for fiscal 2025 were $540.7 million, a 13% increase from $476.5 million in fiscal 2024. Subscription revenues for fiscal 2025 were $469.2 million, up from $409.5 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 15%.

Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2025 was $(18.1) million compared to $(39.5) million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2025 was $96.2 million compared to $61.8 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 56%.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $(37.9) million compared to $(42.3) million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $76.1 million compared to $58.0 million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino was impacted by approximately $(10.5) million in fiscal 2025 due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $(0.33) per basic and diluted share compared to $(0.38) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $0.65 per diluted share compared to a $0.50 per diluted share in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share was impacted by $(0.09) in fiscal 2025 due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans. Annual Contract Value (ACV): On a reported basis, ACV as of January 31, 2025, was $516.4 million, an increase of 13% year over year, or 8% on an organic basis. On a constant currency basis, ACV increased 14% year over year, or 9% on an organic basis. nCino defines ACV as the highest annualized subscription fee obligation under customer contracts in effect at the end of the reporting period, converted to USD with foreign exchange rates in effect as of the end of the applicable period.



Stock Repurchase Program

nCino's Board of Directors authorized a Stock Repurchase Program under which the Company may repurchase up to $100,000,000 (One-Hundred Million Dollars) of the Company's outstanding common stock.



Recent Business Highlights



Announced Appointment of Sean Desmond as President and CEO: Sean Desmond announced as President & CEO and member of the Company's Board of Directors. Desmond succeeds Pierre Naudé, who becomes Executive Chairman.

Acquired Sandbox Banking: The acquisition strengthens nCino's ability to enhance data connectivity and streamline operations for banks and credit unions through an industry-leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution for a more intelligent and harmonious technology platform.

Selected by a Top-50 Bank in the U.S. for Consumer Lending: A top-50 U.S. bank by assets expanded their use of nCino to include Consumer Lending, Automated Spreading, and Banking Advisor.

Expanded Relationship with Top-4 Bank in the U.S. with Banking Advisor: A top-4 U.S. bank by assets adopted Banking Advisor to build on automation and efficiencies already achieved with nCino. Signed first customer in the Czech Republic: Československá obchodní banka (CSOB) selected the nCino Platform to digitize and streamline its Commercial & SME Lending operations.



Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its first quarter ending April 30, 2025, as follows:



Total revenues between $138.75 million and $140.75 million.

Subscription revenues between $121.75 million and $123.75 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $22.5 million and $24.5 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.15 to $0.16.

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2026 ending January 31, 2026, as follows:



Total revenues between $574.5 million and $578.5 million.

Subscription revenues between $503.0 million and $507.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $107.0 million and $111.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.66 to $0.69. Annual Contract Value (ACV) between $564 million and $567 million.



Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino's website: .

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino's future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“projects,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“might,” or“continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management's assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino's business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at or the SEC's web site at ). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.



