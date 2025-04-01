IEHP Earns 99Th Percentile National Ranking In Provider Satisfaction

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) achieved a 99th percentile national ranking in overall satisfaction based on a Provider Experience Survey conducted by Press Ganey.

The annual survey period begins in July, with collection, analysis and findings shared with the plan the following January through March. For 2024, Press Ganey sent surveys to approximately 3,000 providers within the IEHP network. Results shared with the health plan's Provider Services team were based on the responses of nearly 1,000 primary care physicians, specialists and behavioral health providers.

"Receiving authentic and productive feedback from our providers allows us to strengthen the work we do, remain transparent in our growth, and ultimately improve the service and access to care for everyone in our communities," said IEHP Chief Operating Officer Susie White.

According to Press Ganey, IEHP scored "significantly higher" in all eight categories in comparison to other health plans surveyed nationally. Of those surveyed, 97% said they would recommend IEHP to other physicians in the region.

"In general, providers are pleased with IEHP's interpreter services, pharmacy services and call center staff," IEHP Vice President of Provider Experience Dan Gomez said. "Survey results help us identify some of the lower scored areas of service, such as network and coordination of care, and we are already on a path to improvement in those areas."

Based on survey findings, Gomez and his team identified several key areas of focus to enhance the provider experience, including:



Improved provider onboarding training, including additional tools such as IEHP's Learning Management System to meet providers where they are and ensure timely education.

Broadening access to care, including virtual care and services available in rural areas. Accepting provider claims disputes through the health plan's secure portal, making claims resolution quicker and easier.

IEHP's provider network is comprised of more than 8,000 providers who serve the health plan's 1.5 million members in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. To learn more, go to iehp .

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

