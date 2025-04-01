HP And Reincubate Partner To Deliver Personalized, NPU-Based, On-Device AI Capabilities



Multi-year strategic partnership enhances on-device video and video conferencing experiences

Brings computer vision-based AI to life and delivers powerful video conferencing and content creation experiences for a hybrid workforce on next-gen AI PCs AI capabilities run on-device for low-latency, private, secure, and offline usage experiences on the NPU



PALO ALTO, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reincubate – an innovator in edge AI and audio-video processing – and HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced today that they have formed a strategic multi-year partnership to build upon Reincubate's industry-leading AI video conferencing technology to enhance on-device video and video conferencing experiences.

“We're excited to partner with Reincubate to harness its AI video technology, enabling HP's next gen AI PC users to collaborate clearly,” said Guayente Sanmartin, Senior Vice President & Division President, Commercial Systems & Display Solutions at HP.“This partnership leverages HP's next-gen AI PC NPUs to deliver more immersive digital collaboration experiences. Because all the AI processing of video and audio is entirely local on the NPU, it's not only more efficient, but completely secure.”

Equipping best-in-class AI PCs with tools that make the most of NPUs

Neural-processing units, or NPUs, in AI PCs unleash the next generation of capabilities in notebooks, allowing for private, secure, and always-connected experiences that use minimal CPU and GPU resources, enabling higher performance and longer-lasting battery life. Reincubate's AI capabilities are optimized for NPU-equipped SoCs (system on a chip) from HP's silicon partners.

“We're thrilled to be partnering with HP to deliver powerful new experiences to nurture creativity, making personal systems more personal for modern work environments and consumers. With its leading position, HP is the ideal partner to extend the reach of our technology. HP's remarkable innovation in technology, design, and AI is a fine counterpart to our work,” said Reincubate CEO Aidan Fitzpatrick.“I'm excited to contribute to HP's leadership by helping create more authentic, higher quality video experiences for its customers.”

About Reincubate

Reincubate makes Camo, the popular app that gives users video superpowers. Reincubate's patented technology harnesses digital video and audio devices, enabling users to improve, customise and personalise the video they meet, present, stream or record with. Reincubate's capabilities leverage AI, run natively on multiple platforms, and are optimised for NPU. Reincubate is based in London, UK. For more information, please visit: reincubate.com.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Media Contacts ... ...