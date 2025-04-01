Code 3AV Named Newblue's 20242025 Reseller Of The Year

Code3 AV named NewBlue Reseller of the Year.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NewBlue proudly announces that Code 3AV has been named its 2024–2025 Reseller of the Year, recognizing their outstanding partnership, technical innovation, and commitment to customer success.

As a valued NewBlue partner, Code 3AV has consistently demonstrated an ability to go beyond traditional reselling. Their team excels at crafting complete, customized audio-visual solutions that bring NewBlue's Captivate and Fusion platforms to life-transforming AV environments into cutting-edge production ecosystems.

Leveraging deep technical expertise, Code 3AV has led remarkable integrations, including groundbreaking use of the Captivate API to embed live graphics directly into AV workflows. This forward-thinking approach has streamlined operations and elevated production quality for their clients, setting new standards across industries.

With Fusion, Code 3AV has delivered an exceptional customer experience by making complex control systems approachable and intuitive. Their installations are not only technically robust but also user-friendly-ensuring client satisfaction and long-term reliability.

Code 3AV has also been instrumental in expanding NewBlue's footprint into new verticals, opening opportunities and introducing Captivate and Fusion to industries where their impact is already making waves.

“Code 3AV exemplifies what it means to be a trusted partner,” said Ian Foster, Sales Director at NewBlue.“Their ability to deliver technical excellence with creativity and client-focus makes them standout. We are thrilled to recognize their achievements and look forward to the continued innovation they'll bring to the AV community.”

"It was a pleasure working with NewBlue and the incredible support received before and after purchase," said Mike Neal, VP-Sales Engineer at Code 3AV. "We are honored to be recognized and look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding solutions together."

This recognition honors a team not just selling solutions-but creating them with intelligence, care, and a clear vision for what's possible.

Congratulations to the entire Code 3AV team on earning the title of NewBlue's 2024–2025 Reseller of the Year.

About Code 3AV

Code 3AV is a leading provider of custom audio-visual integration and control solutions. With a focus on innovation and client-first design, Code 3AV delivers AV environments that empower users and elevate production quality across multiple industries. For more information, visit .

About NewBlue, Inc.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlueLIVETM and NewBluePOSTTM lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its CaptivateTM, TotalFX, and Fusion product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value. For more information, visit .

