More Than A Workplace: WEA Member Benefits Named A 2025 Top Workplace By Wisconsin State Journal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We believe when employees feel valued, respected, and heard, they bring their best selves to work," said Dave Kijek, President and CEO of WEA Member Benefits. "And when that happens, the impact goes far beyond the office walls. It reaches every Wisconsin educator we serve."

WEA Member Benefits named a 2025 Top Workplace by Wisconsin State Journal!

With workplaces across the country facing challenges in employee retention, burnout, and engagement, WEA Member Benefits stands out as an organization that gets it right.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"WEA Member Benefits isn't just a great place to work, it's a place where people feel valued," said Kijek. "And that makes all the difference."

For more information about WEA Member Benefits and their competitive benefits, strong company culture, and exceptional impact, please visit weabenefits/careers .

About WEA Member Benefits

For over 50 years, WEA Member Benefits has helped Wisconsin public school employees achieve financial security through insurance, retirement planning, and investment programs. As a trust that reinvests in its members rather than shareholders, Member Benefits prioritizes service, value, and long-term financial well-being. Learn more at weabenefits .

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage helps organizations turn employee feedback into business insights and employer recognition through Top Workplaces. With 18 years of research and data from 27 million employees, it offers unmatched competitive benchmarks, patented analytics, and expert guidance. Learn more or nominate at energage or topworkplaces .

