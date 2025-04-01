Northwestern Mutual Ranked As Top-10 Independent Broker-Dealer By Financial Advisor Magazine

MILWAUKEE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual has once again been recognized among the leading independent broker-dealers in the nation, ranking 6th in Financial Advisor Magazine's just-released 2025 list. The prominent financial publication, which ranks firms based on gross revenue, has named Northwestern Mutual a top-10 independent broker-dealer each year for more than a decade.

"We're honored that Financial Advisor continues to recognize Northwestern Mutual as one of the nation's leading independent broker-dealers, and proud that our value proposition continues to resonate in the market," said John Roberts, the company's chief field officer. "More Americans are placing their trust in Northwestern Mutual and our elite advisors, and we remain unflinchingly focused on delivering the customized planning and peace of mind they need to achieve greater financial security."

Northwestern Mutual continues to see growing demand for its advisory offerings. By the close of 2024, its wealth business reached nearly $335 billion in investment client assets – a 19% increase year-over-year.

Northwestern Mutual's national network of advisors and team members has grown to more than 22,000, enabling it to reach and serve more clients. The company's distinct and comprehensive approach to planning – combining word class insurance, investments, and annuities – has been shown to deliver better financial outcomes to clients .

In 2024, more than 250 of Northwestern Mutual's financial experts added the CFP® professional designation – a highly recognized standard of excellence and expertise in the financial advice industry. Additionally, Northwestern Mutual advisors continues to garner acclaim in the industry. Nearly 175 of the company's advisory firms were named to Forbes' Best-in-State list of Top Wealth Management Teams for 2025, and 14 advisors were honored on Forbes' latest Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assetsi being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, nearly $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE® 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams (1/2025), Data as of 3/31/24. Forbes "Top Women Wealth Advisors" & Top Women Wealth Advisors Best in State, February 11, 2025. Based upon data as of 9/30/2024. Research and ranking developed by SHOOK Research, LLC. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating lists, but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

i Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual. As of December 31, 2024.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

