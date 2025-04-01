Mediterranean Café Partners With Splash Omnimedia To Launch New Website

Med Café's grilled salmon salad features crisp vegetables, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and pepperoncini, all topped with perfectly seasoned salmon.

Med Café's signature bruschetta features fresh tomatoes, basil, and Kalamata olives on grilled pita, finished with a balsamic glaze.

Collaboration aims to enhance online presence and customer engagement for Lexington's beloved Mediterranean restaurant.

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mediterranean Café, located at 327 West Main Street, has been a staple in the Lexington community for over two decades, offering authentic Mediterranean cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere. To better serve its patrons and adapt to the evolving digital landscape, the restaurant has enlisted the expertise of Splash Omnimedia, a full-service marketing agency based in Lexington, to design and develop a new, user-friendly website.​

"We are excited to partner with Splash Omnimedia to create a website that reflects the quality and hospitality we offer in our restaurant," said Azmi Jebali, owner of Mediterranean Café. "This new platform will make it easier for our customers to access our menu, learn about our specials, and place orders online."​

Splash Omnimedia brings a wealth of experience in web design and digital marketing , having collaborated with various businesses to enhance their online presence. The new website for Mediterranean Café will feature an intuitive layout, high-quality images, and integrated social media links to foster better communication with customers.​

"Working with Mediterranean Café is a fantastic opportunity to help a beloved local restaurant connect more effectively with its community," said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. "Our goal is to create a digital experience that mirrors the exceptional dining experience that patrons have come to expect at their establishment."​

The new website is expected to launch in the coming months, offering customers a seamless interface to explore the menu, make reservations, and stay updated on upcoming events and promotions.​

About Mediterranean Café:

Mediterranean Café has been serving the Lexington community for over 20 years, offering a diverse menu of authentic Mediterranean dishes. Known for its warm atmosphere and commitment to quality, the restaurant has become a favorite destination for both locals and visitors seeking flavorful and healthy cuisine.​

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency based in Lexington, South Carolina. Specializing in web design, branding, digital marketing, and media strategy, Splash Omnimedia partners with businesses to create impactful marketing solutions that drive growth and enhance customer engagement.​

Contact Information:

Splash Omnimedia

Attn: Matt Thompson, Senior Partner

Email: ...

Phone: (803) 785-5656

Website:

