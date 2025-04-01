Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lemaitre To Present At The 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference


2025-04-01 03:31:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:45 PM EDT.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at

CONTACT: Contact: Sandra Millar LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. +1-781-425-1686 ...

