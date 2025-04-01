XRP News: Investors Rush To Blocscale As $BLOC Seed Sale Gains Momentum — The Window To Join XRP’S First Launchpad Is Closing Fast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIJA, Malta, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlocScale , The first-ever decentralized IDO launchpad built on the XRP Ledger, has captured the attention of both institutional and retail investors after a record-breaking private sale and a rapidly growing seed round for its native token,. With over 20% of the seed allocation already sold in just a few days, the clock is ticking for early-stage participants to get in before the price surge.









A Long-Awaited Revolution on XRP Ledger

For years, the XRP community has waited for a platform that could seamlessly onboard innovative crypto projects and tokenize real-world assets on-chain. BlocScale is delivering exactly that and investors know it.

JOIN BLOCSCALE SEED ROUND

While Ethereum and Solana have seen hundreds of launchpads bring in billions, XRP Ledger has remained largely underutilized for new token launches. BlocScale changes that, By eliminating traditional barriers to fundraising and providing native tools on XRP, BlocScale is igniting a new wave of innovation that the ecosystem has sorely lacked.

“This isn't just another launchpad, BlocScale is creating the foundation for a tokenized economy on XRP,” said a BlocScale team representative.

$BLOC Token Seed Sale: Limited Allocation, Growing Demand

The $BLOC token, the governance and utility token of BlocScale - is now available in the ongoing seed round at a highly favorable rate: 1 XRP = 50 BLOC.

$BLOC Seed Sale Details:



Total Allocation: 10,000,000 BLOC

Price: 1 XRP = 50 BLOC

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

Soft Cap: 50,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 200,000 XRP End Date: August 27, 2025



Participate in $BLOC Seed Sale :

Investors participating in this round aren't just buying tokens, they're purchasing governance rights, early access to projects, and a stake in the growth of XRP's first true launchpad.

BUY $BLOC TOKENS NOW

Real Projects Are Already Going Live

BlocScale isn't just about promises - it's about action. The platform recently onboarded its first IDO project, XCAT Memecoin, and its presale is currently live on the launchpad. This is a major milestone, making BlocScale the first launchpad to officially host a presale on the XRP Ledger.

“We've waited years to see real projects onboard XRP in this way - BlocScale made it possible,” said one early investor.

Join XCAT Presale Now:



Why Investors Are Rushing In

BlocScale offers the one thing every blockchain ecosystem needs: infrastructure. By combining launch services, asset tokenization tools, and liquidity provisioning - all on XRP's ultra-fast, low-fee chain - BlocScale provides a launchpad designed for real utility and mass adoption.



No tier systems

Instant trustline automation

DEX liquidity support

Marketing exposure through crypto media & influencers Future DAO governance through $BLOC holders



This rare combination is drawing attention not only from XRP holders, but also from crypto VCs, developers, and Web3 founders who've been waiting for XRP to“open the gates.”

Final Call: Don't Miss the Opportunity

BlocScale is more than a launchpad - it's the beginning of a new chapter for XRP. With the seed sale heating up, the $BLOC token won't remain under the radar for long.

If you missed Ethereum, Solana, or Avalanche launchpads in their early days - don't miss XRP's.

Join the $BLOC Seed Sale today:

Stay Connected With Blocscale Launchpad; For more information, Visit:

Website | $BLOC Private Sale Porta | | Telegra |WhitePaper

Contact Details:

Eric Shawn

...

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the BlocScale. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at