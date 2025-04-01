Human Rights Foundation Boosts Bitcoin Development With A Generous Donation Of 1 Billion Satoshis

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin MagazineHuman Rights Foundation Donates 1 Billion Satoshis to Fund Bitcoin Development

The Human Rights Foundation (HRF) has revealed the latest wave of grants from its Bitcoin Development Fund , allocating 1 billion satoshis (equivalent to 10 BTC ) to more than 20 initiatives globally. These grants aim to bolster open-source Bitcoin development, promote mining decentralization, enhance privacy solutions, and provide educational resources for communities under oppressive regimes, particularly across Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

The newest recipients encompass a variety of projects designed to enhance the functionality of Bitcoin as a vital resource for financial and human rights empowerment.

NetBlocks , an organization dedicated to digital rights, tracks and reports on internet shutdowns in real-time. Such shutdowns are often employed by authoritarian governments to suppress protests and stifle dissent, along with restricting access to essential financial services. Funding from HRF will enhance NetBlocks' capabilities in monitoring, documentation, and research to strengthen both internet and financial freedoms.

TollGate , an initiative by ISP c03rad0r, converts standard WiFi routers into decentralized internet service providers utilizing Bitcoin and ecash. This peer-to-peer networking solution enables users to circumvent centralized ISPs, creating an alternative to government-controlled internet services. With HRF's assistance, TollGate will continue its mission of developing a censorship-resistant internet that empowers individuals to communicate with freedom.

Vinteum is a nonprofit Bitcoin research and development institution located in Latin America, dedicated to educating and funding developers to enhance the Bitcoin protocol and its ecosystem. With HRF backing, Vinteum plans to broaden its educational initiatives for developers, support contributors, and strengthen the development community within Latin America, ultimately enabling the region to create financial alternatives to unstable fiat currencies.

BTCPay Server is an open-source, self-hosted payment processor that allows individuals and organizations to accept Bitcoin independently of third parties. This feature is particularly crucial in areas where payment processors may be manipulated to silence NGOs and activists. The funding from HRF will assist in expanding BTCPay's reach, enhancing its usability, and improving global access to censorship-resistant payment solutions.

The Africa Bitcoin Institute (ABI), led by Rwandan activist Anaïse Kanimba , bridges the divide between Bitcoin utilization and policy in Africa. ABI undertakes research and formulates policy suggestions to foster financial independence. With HRF's support, ABI aims to boost financial autonomy and establish Bitcoin as a foundational element of economic freedom on the continent.

Bitcoin Core's Graphical User Interface (GUI) makes running a full Bitcoin node more accessible, a crucial step in achieving financial sovereignty, although the technical nature of the interface can present a hurdle. The bitcoin-core/gui-qml initiative, supported by developer Go Qu , is modernizing the Bitcoin Core interface to enhance its intuitiveness, especially for mobile users in developing areas. HRF funding will facilitate ongoing improvements, making it easier for node runners around the globe.

Rkrux is a contributor focused on code evaluation, bug identification, and enhancing documentation within the Bitcoin Core community. His work plays a vital role in preserving Bitcoin 's integrity and resilience. With HRF's financial support, Rkrux will continue his efforts to ensure the network remains strong, secure, and resistant to censorship for users worldwide.

Elsat is involved in the Nostr ecosystem, contributing to projects such as Damus , Nostrability , and Zap . These applications enhance decentralized messaging, improve interoperability among applications, and allow for peer-to-peer software monetization. The HRF grant will further support the development of initiatives that strengthen free expression and financial autonomy for users in repressive environments.

Relay Wizard , designed by developer J the Code Monkey , simplifies the establishment of Nostr relays, essential for decentralized communication on the Nostr protocol. This tool enables non-technical users to run their own servers, fostering stronger and more resilient communication infrastructures resistant to censorship. HRF's financial backing will expedite the tool's advancement and deployment.

Waye , a collaborative effort co-founded by Bitcoin Core developer Amiti Uttarwar and operational architect Anna Sides, extends psycho-social support to open-source developers involved in freedom technology. By tackling burnout and feelings of isolation among contributors, Waye enhances the ecosystem's human element. The funds from HRF will help Waye broaden its outreach, particularly towards developers in the Global South.

Hashpool , a self-hosted mining pool created by vnprc , promotes decentralization within Bitcoin mining . Instead of depending on centralized bodies, miners receive ecash tokens as rewards, facilitating immediate and private payouts. Support from HRF will further Hashpool's growth and encourage a more distributed and censorship-resistant mining environment.

Cashu KVAC is a protocol advancement for Cashu, a Chaumian ecash system that offers significant financial privacy. Developed by lollerfirst , this upgrade enhances privacy by minimizing data storage and concealing transaction amounts. Funding from HRF will facilitate further development, reinforcing privacy protections for those at risk.

Research on Self-Custody: Brandon Black (Rearden) is studying the self-custody challenges faced by Bitcoin users in authoritarian contexts. His research aims to inform the creation of new tools and educational materials that make private and secure Bitcoin use more accessible. HRF's support will finance this research and the development of educational tools.

Stable Channels , a project by Tony Klausing , introduces fiat-pegged balances to the Lightning Network, aiding users in navigating Bitcoin 's volatility while maintaining total custody of their assets. Backed by HRF, this initiative will expand integrations and user engagement, allowing individuals to transact freely without dependence on centralized stablecoin providers.

Bitsacco , conceived by okjodom , modernizes Kenya's SACCO (Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization) framework through the application of Bitcoin and Fedimint innovations. It empowers community-based financial groups to operate independently of traditional banking systems. HRF's grant will support Bitsacco in its development, training efforts, and local implementation.

The Core , initiated by Kenyan educator Felix Mukungu , delivers practical Bitcoin education through workshops, gatherings, and digital content. It emphasizes self-custody, Lightning Network utilization, and node operation. With HRF's support, The Core aims to broaden its outreach across Kenya and potentially beyond.

Bitcoin Babies , spearheaded by Naomi Wambui , tackles infant malnutrition and enhances financial literacy through a program that merges nutritional assistance with Bitcoin education. Mothers receive weekly Bitcoin stipends and training aimed at fostering long-term financial stability. HRF funding will enable this program to reach even more families in need.

East Asia Bitcoin Developer Apprenticeship Program , led by Calvin Kim , cultivates a new generation of open-source Bitcoin developers in Korea and Japan. Apprentices accumulate practical experience while contributing to significant projects. Support from HRF will widen access and mentorship opportunities, thereby addressing the regional talent gap and assisting defectors from authoritarian regimes.

Bitcoin Week at TalentLand 2025 : During Latin America's premier tech conference, Bitcoin Week will engage thousands of participants through workshops and hackathons centered on Bitcoin . Organized by Super Testnet and the Bitcoin and Lightning community in Guadalajara, this initiative aims to showcase Bitcoin 's capacity for fostering financial empowerment. Funding from HRF will enhance the program's development.

Base58's Bitcoin Live Action Role Play (LARP), designed by Lisa Neigut and David Rodriguez, presents an immersive learning opportunity where participants simulate operations within the Bitcoin network. This hands-on approach deepens understanding of Bitcoin through the enactment of transactions and node management. Funding from HRF will support instructor training and expansion efforts, especially in underserved areas.

BTCenEspañol stands as a primary provider of Spanish-language resources for Bitcoin education. Aiming to reach over 1 million learners and train 100 instructors, the platform is set to expand its presence across South America. Support from HRF will provide for teacher training, curriculum development, and outreach in regions affected by authoritarian governance.

Advancing Nonprofit Adoption of Bitcoin : Researcher Daniel Batten is exploring ways for nonprofits to leverage Bitcoin as a tool to combat financial censorship. His initiative delivers data-driven insights and actionable strategies for NGOs operating in challenging environments. Supported by HRF funding, this project will encourage organizations to adopt Bitcoin in regions where conventional banking practices are under threat.

Bitcoin for Good, directed by activist Hadiya Masieh , provides hands-on workshops for nonprofits to learn how to accept Bitcoin . The goal is to empower NGOs to bypass financial restrictions and maintain their independence. HRF's grant will facilitate workshops, technical support, and assistance with organizational integration.

Since its inception in 2020, HRF's Bitcoin Development Fund has allocated over $7.8 million in BTC to 284 projects spanning 62 nations. The next series of grants is slated to be announced at the 17th annual Oslo Freedom Forum, scheduled for May 26–28, 2025, in Oslo, Norway.

The HRF is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the advocacy and protection of human rights on a global scale, particularly in closed societies. The HRF continues to garner support for the Bitcoin Development Fund, and potential donors can discover ways to contribute here . Applications for grant assistance from the HRF can be submitted here .

