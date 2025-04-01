Kissmetrics Acquires Sandstorm Analytics To Power New Gaming-Focused Analytics

Founder & CEO Steve McGarry Leads Strategic Exit, Former VP Evan Sforzo Named CEO of Kissmetrics .

In a move that signals a new chapter for analytics in gaming, Kissmetrics Holding Inc. has officially acquired the assets of Sandstorm Media Inc., creators of the Sandstorm Analytics platform. The acquisition, finalized on April 1st, 2025, will serve as the foundation for a newly formed division: Kissmetrics Gaming.

The deal was orchestrated by Sandstorm founder and CEO Steve McGarry, who spent 2 years building Sandstorm Analytics and the last 2 years as the CEO of Kissmetrics. With a clear-eyed vision of the future, Steve identified the new leadership behind Kissmetrics Holding as the ideal long-term partner to take what Sandstorm started to the next level.

McGarry will step down as CEO of Kissmetrics following the transition, having played a hands-on role in ensuring a smooth merger and future for the brand.

Evan Sforzo, who previously served as the Kissmetrics VP of Sales, will step in as CEO of Kissmetrics Holding Inc. With deep experience on both sides of the table and a track record of driving revenue, Evan is confident in the team's ability to grow substantially.

Kissmetrics for Gaming will provide data-driven insights tailored to the unique challenges of gaming and immersive digital experiences. Current customers can expect uninterrupted service, a smooth transition, and new features, as they ramp up operations.

This strategic acquisition also reflects a broader trend in the analytics industry, one where niche platforms with deep datasets are being integrated into larger ecosystems to provide even more powerful solutions with AI.

About Kissmetrics

Kissmetrics is a leading analytics platform that helps businesses track, understand, and optimize customer behavior. With the acquisition of Sandstorm Analytics, Kissmetrics for Gaming will bring its proven data-driven approach to the rapidly growing gaming industry.