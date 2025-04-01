403
Lula’S Leadership Tested As Disapproval Reaches 53.6% In Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces growing public dissatisfaction as his disapproval rating climbs to 53.6%, according to the latest AtlasIntel poll.
This marks a slight increase from the previous month, while his approval rating dropped to 44.9%. The survey, conducted online with 4,659 participants between March 20 and 24, 2025, highlights persistent concerns about the government's economic performance.
Nearly half of Brazilians-49.6%-rate Lula's administration as“poor” or“terrible,” while only 37.4% see it as“great” or“good.” Another 12.5% consider the government“regular.”
These figures underscore a challenging political landscape for Lula, whose third term has been marked by economic turbulence and waning public confidence.
Economic challenges lie at the heart of this discontent. Inflation reached a 17-month high of 5.06% in February 2025, exceeding the Central Bank's target ceiling of 4.5%.
Food prices surged by 7% over the same period, disproportionately affecting low-income families, a key demographic for Lula's Workers' Party. Rising costs have eroded purchasing power and fueled dissatisfaction among voters who once formed Lula's strongest base.
Lula Faces Declining Approval Amid Economic Slowdown
The government's fiscal strategy has also faced criticism. Efforts to implement a new fiscal framework have been undermined by credibility issues, forcing last-minute spending cuts to stabilize the economy.
Despite achieving GDP growth of 3.42% in 2024, Brazil now faces a projected slowdown to 2.3% in 2025 due to high interest rates and inflationary pressures. Lula's approval ratings have declined in historically supportive regions like the Northeast.
Approval in the region dropped from 49% in December to just 33% in February. Among low-income voters earning up to two minimum wages, approval plummeted from 44% to 29%.
These shifts indicate growing dissatisfaction even among Lula's traditional constituencies. As Lula approaches the midpoint of his term, his administration faces mounting pressure to regain public trust and address economic instability.
With Brazil's next presidential election set for 2026, these figures raise critical questions about his ability to navigate political and economic challenges while maintaining his coalition's support.
