403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian Aerospace Firm Embraer Secures Strategic Swedish Deal For C-390 Jets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer announced Sweden's purchase of four C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft during the LAAD Defence & Security 2025 event in Rio de Janeiro, solidifying the Nordic nation as the ninth operator of the jet.
The $710 million agreement includes guaranteed production slots, aligning Sweden with Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, and an undisclosed buyer. The deal highlights Embraer's growing influence in a market long dominated by American and European rivals.
The C-390, operational since 2019, carries 26 tons at 470 knots and lands on rough airstrips, combining cargo transport with medical evacuation and aerial firefighting roles.
Its 93% mission readiness rate and 99% completion rate since deployment with Brazil's Air Force contrast with older models like the C-130 Hercules, which averages 80-85% availability.
Sweden's Defense Ministry cited these metrics as pivotal in replacing its aging Hercules fleet, noting the Millennium's lower lifecycle costs and NATO interoperability.
Embraer's defense division now accounts for 22% of its $5.3 billion annual revenue, up from 16% in 2022, driven by C-39 sales. The company delivered 14 units last year, with 32 more in backlog-20% from European clients.
Analysts link this growth to NATO members' urgency to modernize fleets amid rising geopolitical tensions. Sweden's decision follows Hungary's 2024 acquisition and Austria's 2023 order, creating a regional maintenance network that slashes operational costs for participating nations.
A Game Changer in Global Defense
The aircraft's success stems from modular design: it reconfigures in 90 minutes from troop carrier (80 soldiers) to airborne hospital (74 stretchers). Advanced avionics allow single-pilot operation in emergencies, while self-protection systems counter missile threats.
These features attracted Sweden, which faces Arctic deployment challenges and seeks faster Arctic Circle resupply capabilities.
Embraer's rise mirrors Brazil's broader defense export ambitions, with aerospace sales jumping 40% since 2020 to $1.9 billion last year. Privatized in 1994, the firm now competes directly with Lockheed Martin, having undercut the C-130J's $100 million-per-unit price by 15%.
Critics caution about supply chain risks-40% of C-390 components come from non-Brazilian suppliers-but Embraer maintains diversified sourcing across 12 countries.
Sweden's procurement signals shifting European preferences toward midsize transports over bulkier Airbus A400Ms. With Slovakia and Croatia evaluating orders, Embraer aims to double defense revenue by 2030.
The C-390's blend of affordability and adaptability positions it as a pragmatic choice for militaries balancing readiness with budget constraints, reshaping global defense partnerships one runway at a time.
The $710 million agreement includes guaranteed production slots, aligning Sweden with Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, and an undisclosed buyer. The deal highlights Embraer's growing influence in a market long dominated by American and European rivals.
The C-390, operational since 2019, carries 26 tons at 470 knots and lands on rough airstrips, combining cargo transport with medical evacuation and aerial firefighting roles.
Its 93% mission readiness rate and 99% completion rate since deployment with Brazil's Air Force contrast with older models like the C-130 Hercules, which averages 80-85% availability.
Sweden's Defense Ministry cited these metrics as pivotal in replacing its aging Hercules fleet, noting the Millennium's lower lifecycle costs and NATO interoperability.
Embraer's defense division now accounts for 22% of its $5.3 billion annual revenue, up from 16% in 2022, driven by C-39 sales. The company delivered 14 units last year, with 32 more in backlog-20% from European clients.
Analysts link this growth to NATO members' urgency to modernize fleets amid rising geopolitical tensions. Sweden's decision follows Hungary's 2024 acquisition and Austria's 2023 order, creating a regional maintenance network that slashes operational costs for participating nations.
A Game Changer in Global Defense
The aircraft's success stems from modular design: it reconfigures in 90 minutes from troop carrier (80 soldiers) to airborne hospital (74 stretchers). Advanced avionics allow single-pilot operation in emergencies, while self-protection systems counter missile threats.
These features attracted Sweden, which faces Arctic deployment challenges and seeks faster Arctic Circle resupply capabilities.
Embraer's rise mirrors Brazil's broader defense export ambitions, with aerospace sales jumping 40% since 2020 to $1.9 billion last year. Privatized in 1994, the firm now competes directly with Lockheed Martin, having undercut the C-130J's $100 million-per-unit price by 15%.
Critics caution about supply chain risks-40% of C-390 components come from non-Brazilian suppliers-but Embraer maintains diversified sourcing across 12 countries.
Sweden's procurement signals shifting European preferences toward midsize transports over bulkier Airbus A400Ms. With Slovakia and Croatia evaluating orders, Embraer aims to double defense revenue by 2030.
The C-390's blend of affordability and adaptability positions it as a pragmatic choice for militaries balancing readiness with budget constraints, reshaping global defense partnerships one runway at a time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment