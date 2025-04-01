403
Chile-India Talks Target Lithium, Trade Expansion, And Antarctic Cooperation
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced formal negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during bilateral talks in New Delhi this week.
The deal aims to replace a limited 2007 trade pact, with both leaders instructing teams to finalize terms by 2025. Bilateral trade reached $2.6 billion in 2022-23, with Chile exporting $1.44 billion in copper, lithium, and chemicals to India while importing $1.16 billion in pharmaceuticals and machinery.
The new agreement seeks to expand market access for Chile's critical minerals, which hold strategic value for India's renewable energy and electronics sectors. Nearly 60% of global lithium reserves lie under Chile's Atacama Desert, while India imports over 90% of its lithium needs.
The partnership includes a mining collaboration between Chile's state-owned Codelco and India's Hindustan Copper Limited to share exploration technologies and processing expertise.
Simultaneously, both nations signed their first Antarctic cooperation agreement, enabling joint climate research through India's National Centre for Polar Studies and Chile's Antarctic Institute.
Building on a 2017 expanded trade deal covering 2,800 products, the CEPA negotiations will address nontariff barriers and sustainable supply chains. President Boric emphasized Chile's goal to move beyond raw material exports by adding value through Indian industrial partnerships.
India-Chile Partnership
Prime Minister Modi cited Chile as India's“gateway to Latin America,” noting untapped potential in defense manufacturing and agricultural technology. The talks follow a 2023 G2 meeting where both leaders prioritized diversifying trade networks amid global instability.
Chile currently ranks as India' seventh-largest trading partner globally, while India stands as Chile's fifth-largest Asian market. The agreement aligns with India's strategy to secure critical minerals. It also supports Chile's push to reduce reliance on traditional partners like China, which accounts for 39% of Chilean exports.
Beyond commerce, the deal includes cultural initiatives like reciprocal yoga and traditional medicine programs. Technical teams will meet quarterly to advance negotiations, with environmental protections and labor standards forming key discussion points.
The partnership reflects shifting geopolitical priorities, combining Chile's resource wealth with India's manufacturing ambitions to counterbalance dominant global supply chains.
