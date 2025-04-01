403
Economists Cut Mexico’S Growth Forecast To 0.41%, Says Banxico
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Private economists have slashed Mexico's 2025 growth forecast to 0.41% in a Bank of Mexico survey, marking the fourth consecutive downgrade since January 2024 and the lowest projection in 12 months.
This downward spiral reflects mounting pressures from strained trade relations, industrial contraction, and fiscal constraints, upending earlier hopes for 2.01% expansion.
The revised outlook trails Banxico' 0.6% midpoint estimate and clashes with Mexico's official 2–3% target underpinning its 2025 Economic Package. Major financial institutions like Banamex and BNP Paribas now predict zero growth, citing January's 8.7% construction collapse and weak manufacturing output.
Trade disputes under the USMCA and CPTPP agreements have emerged as the top concern, with 19% of 42 surveyed experts warning stalled negotiations threaten export-reliant sectors.
Recent data shows industrial activity shrinking for three straight quarters as U.S. tariffs pressure automotive and manufacturing hubs. Inflation remains stubborn at 3.8%, prompting Banxico to keep interest rates high despite dampening consumer spending.
Public debt exceeding 50% of GDP and Pemex's $105 billion liabilities further strain fiscal flexibility. Analysts warn Mexico risks recession if GDP contracts through mid-2025, with OECD projections citing U.S. trade barriers as a critical threat.
Yet stabilization could emerge through easing inflation-expected near 3.25% by December-and potential 2026 recovery to 1.8% growth. Policymakers now face urgent calls to renegotiate trade terms, boost infrastructure investment, and streamline energy sector inefficiencies to revive confidence.
The forecast cuts reveal a precarious juncture for North America's second-largest economy, balancing global headwinds against domestic reforms needed to avert prolonged stagnation.
