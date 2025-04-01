Social Security SSI Payment On April 1: Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Key Details
The newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE ), led by Elon Musk , has been tasked with overseeing cost-cutting measures within the Social Security program. These measures include job cuts, office closures, revised customer service strategies, and heightened scrutiny for fraud.Payment distribution overview
Social Security payments are scheduled monthly, with distribution based on birthdates:
Second Wednesday: Birthdates between the 1st and 10th.
Third Wednesday: Birthdates between the 11th and 20th.
Fourth Wednesday: Birthdates after the 20th.
For Supplemental Security Income (SSI), April payments will be sent on April 1.What is SSI and who is eligible to get benefits?
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federal program administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA). It provides monthly financial assistance to individuals with limited income and resources who are blind, age 65 or older, or have a qualifying disability. Children with disabilities or blindness may also qualify for SSI benefits.
Applicants can begin the process online, in person, or via the SSA's helpline.System outages impact beneficiariesThe Social Security Administration (SSA) is investigating recent incidents that have temporarily prevented beneficiaries from accessing their online accounts. On Monday morning, the MySSA portal, which allows recipients to manage benefits online, experienced a full outage, according to an internal notice sent to agency employees, as per Bloomberg report.
