'We Take US Solutions Seriously, But...': Russia Makes New Demand Post Trump's Tough Talk Amid Ukraine Peace Deal Impasse

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russia stated that it had given the the models and solution by American a very serious consideration but dismissed US President Donald Trump's proposed peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, citing its failure to address the root causes of the conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that while Moscow takes the American proposals seriously, they cannot accept the deal in its current form. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to resolve underlying issues, which Russia claims are absent from the US plan.

'We take the models and solutions proposed by the Americans very seriously, but we can't accept it all in its current form,' Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

| Russia downplays Trump's 'pissed off' rage at Putin, insists 'ongoing' peace eff

'As far as we can see, there is no place in them today for our main demand, namely to solve the problems related to the root causes of this conflict,' he was cited as telling the magazine 'International Affairs' in an interview.

'It is completely absent, and that must be overcome,' he was quoted as saying.

Trump Talks Tough on Ukraine and Russia

President Trump has expressed frustration at the ongoing war, scolding both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for their roles in prolonging the conflict.

While insisting progress is being made in negotiations, Donald Trump warned of potential new sanctions on Russia to exert pressure. He also accused Zelensky of hesitating over a US-Ukraine mineral resources deal, which Ukrainian officials have begun consulting on.

| Zelensky calls for stronger pressure on Russia amid continued strikes

Despite Donald Trump's efforts, Russia's Vladimir Putin has rejected a US proposal for a 30-day partial ceasefire and a partial Black Sea truce aimed at ensuring safer shipments.

Trump has signalled that he could consider new oil sanctions on Russia.