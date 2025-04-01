Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs: Pharma, Dairy, Textiles At Risk - A Look At Indian Sectors To Bear The Brunt

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the world braces for US President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff plan on April 2, India is working on different scenarios to counter the possible fallout of reciprocal tariffs on its key trading partners.

The impact of these tariffs may vary from sector to sector and India's commerce ministry is preparing different scenarios, reported news agency PTI, citing sources.

Trump has said that April 2 will be 'Liberation Day' as he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs to bring down America's trade deficit and promote manufacturing.

However, it is still unclear about the quantum of tariffs and how they will be imposed - whether at the product level, sector level, or country level.

According to the US Trade Representative's (USTR) National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report 2025, India maintains "high" import duties on a wide range of American goods such as agricultural items, drug formulations, and alcoholic beverages, besides imposing non-tariff barriers.

Presently, US goods face a weighted average tariff of 7.7 per cent in India, while Indian exports to the US attract only 2.8 per cent, leading to a 4.9 per cent difference.

The Indian exports to the US are spread across 30 sectors, with six in agriculture and 24 in industry. Each sector faces different tariff impacts.

The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in bilateral trade.

Hardest-hit Indian sectors

According to the think tank GTRI, the following sectors are expected to be hit the hardest after Trump's reciprocal tariffs.



Fish, meat, and processed seafood, with $2.58 billion in exports face a 27.83 per cent tariff differential.

Dairy products worth $181.49 million exports to be severely affected by a 38.23 per cent tariff differential. Processed food, sugar, and cocoa exports worth $1.03 billion will be affected with a 24.99 per cent tariff hike.