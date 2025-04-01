Elon Musk, And Millions In Cash - Wisconsin's $82 Million Supreme Court Race
The contest is between former state attorney general Brad Schimel and Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.Record-breaking spending and cash incentives
The Wisconsin Supreme Court race has become the most expensive judicial contest in US history, with candidates and outside groups spending a combined $82 million by March 30, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Musk 's America PAC has taken an unorthodox approach, giving away $1 million checks to voters-similar to his tactics in the 2024 presidential election. At a rally Sunday night, a Green Bay man received $1 million for signing a petition against "activist judges."Election to decide court's balance of power
Wisconsin voters are casting their ballots in a crucial Supreme Court race that will determine whether the state's highest court remains under liberal control or shifts back to a conservative majority. The outcome of Tuesday's election will have far-reaching implications for cases involving abortion rights, labor laws, voting rules, and congressional redistricting.Trump, Musk, and Republican influence
Schimel, the conservative candidate, has received significant support from President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk . Schimel's campaign has framed Crawford as a liberal activist who would redraw Wisconsin's congressional districts in favor of Democrats and reverse Republican-backed laws limiting collective bargaining rights for public workers.Crawford's Democratic support and opposition to MuskCrawford has positioned herself as a defender of abortion rights , public sector unions, and voting access. She has been endorsed by prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, billionaire donor George Soros, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
