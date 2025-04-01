Odisha: KIIT's Btech Student Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Second Incident In Two Months

MENAFN - Live Mint) A little over a month after a 20-year-old third-year BTech woman student from Nepal died by suicide in her hostel room in Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), another third-year BTech student was found dead on Monday night.

According to the police, KIIT student Arnab Mukherjee , was found dead under“mysterious circumstances” in Bhubaneswar's Mancheswar area .

Arnab, a resident of West Bengal's Bankura district, lived in one of the KIIT hostels. However, his body was found lying on the ground near an under-construction multi-storey building in Mancheswar.

A police officer told news agency PTI that it was not immediately clear why he had gone to Mancheswar.

“We are probing into the circumstances leading to the student's death,” Biswajit Senapati, ACP, Zone-5 of the Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police, told PTI.

The body has been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered an unnatural death (UD) case with Mancheswar police station and started an investigation into the incident.

The police are examining CCTV footage , questioning hostel mates, and analysing call records to gather more details, PTI reported citing sources.

What did KIIT say?

A spokesperson of KIIT said that the institute's authorities had lodged a missing complaint with Infocity police station to look for Arnab Mukherjee.

“We are waiting for the police to ascertain why he was in Mancheswar and how he died,” the spokesperson added.

KIIT girl student from Nepal dies by suicide

KIIT recently made headlines after the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old girl from Nepal. She died allegedly by suicide , and her body was found on February 16.