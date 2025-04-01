Muslim Body AIMPLB Urges Secular Parties' Mps To Vote Against Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha To 'Prevent BJP's Communal Agenda'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a fervent appeal to secular political parties, including allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging them to strongly oppose the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, which is set to be tabled in Lok Sabha tomorrow, April 2. The Board has called on MPs to vote against the bill, to“prevent the BJP's communal agenda”.

| Waqf Bill to be tabled tomorrow: BJP, Cong, SP issue whip to all MPs Waqf Bill to Be Tabled in Lok Sabha Tomorrow

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill , introduced by the BJP-led government, proposes significant changes to the management and legal protections of Waqf properties.

Among its provisions are the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council, the removal of exemptions under the Law of Limitation, and a shift in dispute resolution from Waqf Tribunals to Collectors or District Magistrates.

Critics argue that these amendments pave the way for governmental encroachment on Waqf properties, stripping them of their legal safeguards.

| Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha tomorrow at noon AIMPLB Voices Concerns on Waqf Bill

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of AIMPLB, has denounced the bill as discriminatory and unjust. He stated that it violates Articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equality and freedom of religion.

Rahmani appealed to all secular parties and members of Parliament to not only strongly oppose the Bill when presented in Parliament but also vote against it to "prevent the BJP's communal agenda".

| Waqf Amendment Bill: Catholic bishops seek 'permanent resolution' for land issue

Rahmani warned that the amendments would lead to the abolition of user rights for Waqf properties and facilitate illegitimate claims by governmental and non-governmental entities.

Through the Waqf Bill, the BJP aims to weaken Waqf laws and pave the way for seizure and destruction of Waqf properties, Rahmani alleged.