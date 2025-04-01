Muslim Body AIMPLB Urges Secular Parties' Mps To Vote Against Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha To 'Prevent BJP's Communal Agenda'
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill , introduced by the BJP-led government, proposes significant changes to the management and legal protections of Waqf properties.
Among its provisions are the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council, the removal of exemptions under the Law of Limitation, and a shift in dispute resolution from Waqf Tribunals to Collectors or District Magistrates.
Critics argue that these amendments pave the way for governmental encroachment on Waqf properties, stripping them of their legal safeguards.Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha tomorrow at noon AIMPLB Voices Concerns on Waqf Bill
Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of AIMPLB, has denounced the bill as discriminatory and unjust. He stated that it violates Articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equality and freedom of religion.
Rahmani appealed to all secular parties and members of Parliament to not only strongly oppose the Bill when presented in Parliament but also vote against it to "prevent the BJP's communal agenda".Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill: Catholic bishops seek 'permanent resolution' for land issue
Rahmani warned that the amendments would lead to the abolition of user rights for Waqf properties and facilitate illegitimate claims by governmental and non-governmental entities.Through the Waqf Bill, the BJP aims to weaken Waqf laws and pave the way for seizure and destruction of Waqf properties, Rahmani alleged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment