Income Tax Shocker: Factory Worker In UP Gets ₹11-Crore Notice Over 'Dues' Cleaner, Juice Vendor Owe Crores
Among the victims is Yogesh Sharma, a factory worker who manufactures springs for locks. His financial condition is so dire that his electricity was cut off because he couldn't afford to pay the bill. His struggles worsened when he received an Income Tax notice demanding ₹11.12 crore.Also Read | Wait, what? Egg seller in MP gets ₹50 crore notice from Income Tax department.
“The notice is dated March 20 and says that I owe the Income Tax department ₹11.12 crore ( ₹11,11,85,991). I have never even heard of such an amount, much less seen it. My wife and I haven't eaten since we got the notice. I live on rent and the electricity has been cut since a week because I have not been able to pay the bill," Yogesh Sharma told NDTV.
Karan Kumar, a cleaner earning ₹15,000 per month under a contract with the State Bank of India, was another victim. He received a tax notice for ₹33.89 crore.
“I received the notice around 4 pm on Saturday. I have no idea how this has happened. I am trying to get this investigated and have been waiting for the first information report to be registered. I suspect that my PAN card and Aadhaar have been misused,” Kumar explained.Also Read | Identity theft: How to trace if someone else is misusing your documents
The third case is that of Mohammed Raees, a small juice vendor, who was handed a notice for ₹7.8 crore in tax dues.'I have never seen so much money' “I don't know why this notice has been issued. I only sell juice. I have never seen so much money. What should I do now? We approached the IT authorities who asked me if I had shared my personal documents with anyone. I said I have never done that," Raees said.
