Net GST Collection In March Jumps 7.3% To ₹1.77 Tn, Showing Success Of Self Reliance

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Central and state governments collected ₹1.77 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in March after adjusting for refunds, 7.3% more than receipts in the same time a year ago, official data showed.

In FY25, GST collections jumped 8.6% after adjusting for refunds, to ₹19.56 trillion, data from GSTN, the state-owned company that processes tax returns, showed.

GST refund of ₹19,615 crore was given in March and in the just-ended financial year, ₹2.52 trillion was given, data showed.

Net tax revenue from domestic sales grew 9.3% annually to ₹1.38 trillion in March, while revenue from imports-integrated GST (IGST) proceeds-remained nearly flat at ₹38,830 crore. Merchandise imports had declined by 16% annually in February to $50.96 million, data from commerce ministry showed.

Also read | Net GST collection in January rises 11% to ₹1.71 trillion

Tax on transactions conducted in February is collected in March.

On an annual basis, net GST revenue from domestic sales grew 10.1% but IGST revenue and applicable cess on the imports grew only by 3.5%. This could reflect the success of several import substitution measures, focusing on Atma Nirbhar Bharat and success of some of the production linked incentive schemes, said M.S. Mani, partner- indirect taxes at Deloitte India.

Before adjusting for tax refunds, revenue collection stood at ₹1.96 trillion in March, showing a 9.9% annual growth and at ₹22 trillion in the just-ended financial year, showing a 9.4% annual growth.

Resilient economy

The sustained growth in GST collections suggests a resilient domestic economy, seemingly insulated from global economic challenges, driven by strong consumer spending, said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY.