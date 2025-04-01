MENAFN - Live Mint) SpaceX on March 31 made history with the launch of the Fram2 mission, sending its first private astronaut crew on a groundbreaking journey to orbit Earth from pole to pole, a trajectory never attempted before by humans.

This mission, a major step in private space exploration , marks the first time that astronauts will fly over Earth's polar regions, performing a series of scientific experiments while traveling in a novel orbital path.

The mission

The Falcon 9 rocket launched at 9:46 p.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying the private astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft. Following the launch, the Falcon 9 first stage successfully landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Fram2 mission is set to last between three to five days, with the crew embarking on a free-flying mission that will provide valuable research on the effects of spaceflight and microgravity on the human body.

Crew aboard the Fram2 mission

This mission is notable for its diverse crew:

Chun Wang - Mission Commander

A Maltese investor and Chinese-born magnate, Wang founded a successful bitcoin mining company. As the bankroller and commander of the Fram2 mission, his inspiration comes from the Norwegian "Fram" ship, known for Arctic exploration.

Jannicke Mikkelsen - Vehicle Commander

A Norwegian film director specializing in virtual-reality cinematography, Mikkelsen brings her expertise in immersive media to manage visual tasks in space and document the mission creatively.

Rabea Rogge - Vehicle Pilot

A German robotics researcher and polar scientist, Rogge's work in Earth's harsh polar regions prepares her for the challenges of polar-orbiting spaceflight and conducting research in extreme conditions.

Eric Philips - Mission Specialist and Medical Officer