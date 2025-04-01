Entrepreneur And Restoration Expert Shoughi Darakhshan Featured In Exclusive Interview

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Shoughi Darakhshan, a respected entrepreneur and third-generation restorer, has been featured in an exclusive online interview where he shares his journey from a young refugee to the founder of a leading remediation and restoration company. In this in-depth conversation, he discusses his approach to business, the importance of resilience, and how he has built a one-stop shop for disaster restoration.







Darakhshan, who immigrated to the United States from Iran as a child, grew up in a family of contractors and began his career in restoration at the age of 20. Today, he is the President and CEO of a major remediation company specializing in fire and mold restoration, roofing, and disaster recovery.

“I come from a family of contractors. I'm a third-generation restorer,” Darakhshan states in the interview.“I started at 20 and never looked back.”

Beyond business, Darakhshan is also the founder of 911 BoardUp , a victim assistance program designed to help families in the immediate aftermath of a fire loss. His commitment to helping others extends beyond restoration-his company provides guidance, support, and essential services to those in crisis.

“When someone's home is destroyed, they need more than just a quick fix. They need someone to guide them through the chaos,” he explains.

In the interview, Darakhshan also shares his philosophy on success, which he believes is built on continuous learning and self-improvement. He discusses his passion for aviation, space travel, quantum computing, and cryptography , all of which fuel his drive for innovation.

“I read one book a week on a subject that relates to my goals,” he says.“Knowledge, compassion, endurance, and patience-that's what drives me.”

One of the key takeaways from his story is his ability to turn obstacles into opportunities. Whether in business or personal growth, Darakhshan sees setbacks as learning experiences rather than failures.

“Obstacles only exist in our imagination,” he says.“Converting every aspect into a positive has been the path to my success.”

The interview also explores Darakhshan's belief in health as a foundation for success , his structured approach to goal-setting, and the influence of his four older brothers, whom he credits as his biggest mentors.

“All the money means nothing if health is not number one,” he emphasizes.“Health, wealth, love, and happiness-in that order.”

This feature offers valuable insights for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and anyone striving for long-term success. Darakhshan's story is a testament to the power of resilience, vision, and disciplined execution.

About Shoughi Darakhshan

Shoughi Darakhshan is the founder and CEO of a leading remediation and restoration company, providing comprehensive disaster recovery services. A third-generation restorer, he has built a reputation for excellence in fire and mold remediation, roofing, and emergency response. He is also the founder of 911 BoardUp, a program dedicated to helping fire victims in crisis. His expertise extends beyond restoration, with a strong passion for technology, innovation, and lifelong learning.

To read the full interview, click here .