Virgin Atlantic Has Scrapped Flights To St Lucia For This Winter

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Notwithstanding flights that were due to begin in October, Virgin Atlantic has scrapped flights to Saint Lucia for this winter and issued a VSbulletin : Changes to our Caribbean flying programme – 28 March 2025.

“As we continue to optimise our network, we regularly review the destinations we fly to. From January 2026, we will increase our direct flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, operating daily for the peak winter months due to high demand. We're also delighted to start a three-times weekly seasonal winter service to Cancun, Mexico this October.”



VSbulletin changes advised that: “The changes mean that unfortunately we'll be suspending our seasonal service to Saint Lucia, which will not resume in October 2025.

“We are diligently working on rebooking options for ticketed customers and would ask that you check back here on Partner Hub for further updates.

“If however a refund is preferred, you can request this immediately, referring to the refund guidelines in the Schedule Change Policy.

“Bookings will be updated through your GDS on Saturday 05 April.

“We're very sorry for the disappointment caused to our customers flying to Saint Lucia.”

