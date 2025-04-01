Yoga & Health Experts Gather In Lampeter For Welsh Yoga Festival

MENAFN - Pressat) Yoga enthusiasts across Wales are set for an exciting weekend of health and wellbeing as the British Wheel of Yoga (BWY) and the Harmony Institute at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) come together for a yoga festival in Lampeter.

Celebrating BWY's 60th anniversary, this event takes place both online and in person at the Lampeter campus of UWTSD from Saturday 28 to Sunday 29 June 2025. Bringing together local Welsh yoga tutors, academics and national health and wellbeing experts, the festival explores the theme of 'Harmony' and how yoga can help people connect more deeply with themselves, their communities, and the world to support a more peaceful and sustainable way of living.

Local Welsh yoga teachers will lead daily practices alongside health experts including Michael Dooley, Treasurer and Leader of the Health in Harmony group at the College of Medicine, who will present his groundbreaking work using yoga as part of an integrated care approach for rehabilitation in UK prisons.

Richard Dunne and Jane Etherington from The Harmony Project will demonstrate how their innovative "nature as teacher" approach is transforming education in Welsh classrooms, while yoga historian Daniel Simpson and academic Dr Nicholas Campion will examine how ancient spiritual traditions continue to influence modern life and yoga practice.

"We're bringing yoga's transformative potential beyond the mat and into our communities," said Jo Bogacz, National Officer for BWY Wales.“This festival showcases how yoga's ancient wisdom applies to every aspect of Welsh life.”

Participants can attend in person at UWTSD's Lampeter campus or join selected sessions online. In-person activities include rhythmic drumming workshops, nature-based mandala creation and a marketplace featuring signed books and wellbeing products.

Dr Nicholas Campion, Principal Lecturer at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Director of the Harmony Institute, said:“We share a strong common purpose with BWY. We both believe that true wellbeing is more than personal health – it's about our connection to others and the natural world. This festival highlights how ancient wisdom can guide us towards more meaningful and sustainable ways of living."

Earlybird tickets are available now until Saturday 24 May, priced at £99 for BWY members and £125 for non-members for the in-person event, and £40 for members and £50 for non-members for online participation. Day tickets are also available from £65 for members and £80 for non-members. Prices will increase by 20% after this date.

For details of the programme and to book, please click here .