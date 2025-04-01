Dedicated Bakers Deliver A Decade Of Support For Orangutans - Celebrating Cakes For Apes 10Th Anniversary

MENAFN - Pressat) Today, 1April, marks International Animal Rescue's (IAR) 10th Anniversary of Cakes for Apes. The month-long 'bake-off' encourages people to bake cakes to fundraise and support orangutan conservation efforts.

On Saturday, TV Bake Off contestant Henry Bird joined IAR to host an afternoon tea at Brighton's Hotel Du Vin. The celebration welcomed almost 100 attendees who enjoyed an afternoon filled with inspiration and reflection, joined by conservationists and special guests while indulging in delectable cakes.

Since launching in 2015, Cakes for Apes has brought together passionate bakers across the globe who have generated close to £100k to support orangutan conservation efforts. These funds have been essential to support IAR's crucial efforts, which, along with their Indonesian partner YIARI, have supported the rescue, medical treatment, rehabilitation, and release of orangutans back into the wild.

Attendees enjoyed an exclusive Afternoon Tea with lavish cakes, scones and finger sandwiches to support an important cause. Guest speakers included Esteemed guests who delivered powerful talks during the event to mark the event. TVs Great British Bake Off former contestant Henry Bird spoke about his dual interests in baking and wildlife preservation, and President of IAR Alan Knight OBE and CEO Gavin Bruce discussed global efforts to save and rehabilitate animals during the event.

Guests received exclusive Cakes for Apes goody bags to show appreciation and remind them of their support for orangutans in need. The bag also contained a handmade cupcake Henry Bird had created for every attendee.

The Afternoon Tea began a month-long " Ape-ril " campaign that encouraged supporters worldwide to organise bake sales and similar gatherings to support orangutan conservation efforts.

"Celebrating 10 years of Cakes for Apes shows the power of community when they come together. With their support, we have rehabilitated and released over 170 orangutans, and more recently, we've witnessed five live births in the wild, which is remarkable. The support and dedication from our community members have been truly motivational, and it was great to honour this occasion together." – Alan Knight OBE, President of IAR.

Together, we can create meaningful change by baking one cake at a time!