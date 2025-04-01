Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Maldives Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev On Occasion Of Ramadan Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Azernews reports.

"Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of the holy month of Ramadan 1446H, the government and the people of the Maldives join me in extending our warmest felicitations to Your Excellency, the government, and the people of Azerbaijan.

Ramadan is a time of spiritual renewal, reflection, and unity-a month that inspires faith, compassion, and generosity. As we embrace this sacred time, may it strengthen our bonds of friendship, deepen our commitment to service, and bring peace and prosperity to our nations.

I pray that Almighty Allah bestows His infinite blessings upon Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan, and may this Ramadan bring harmony, good health, and continued success.

I also take this opportunity to call upon the Muslim Ummah to mobilize our efforts to ease the suffering of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza this Ramadan and ensure a just and lasting solution for the cause of the Palestinian people in their fight for self-determination and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital," the letter reads.

