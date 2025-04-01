Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit

2025-04-01 03:17:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 1, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the German President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was welcomed by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

