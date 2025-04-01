In Ukraine's North, Russians Significantly Reduce Intensity Of UAV Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the area of ​​responsibility of the Siversk operational-tactical grouping of troops, Russian troops have significantly reduced the use of attack drones.

This was reported on national television by the grouping's spokesperson, Vadym Mysnyk, Ukrinform saw.

"If we specifically take the aviation component, the enemy does not stop employing guided aerial bombs. But we see that weather conditions have deteriorated somewhat, so there is a certain decrease in the use of FPV drones and UAV explosive payload drops, albeit insignificant. We have also seen a significant decrease in the use of attack drones over the past 24 hours; they were not recorded in the evening and overnight," Mysnyk said.

He noted that the invaders continue to shell border communities in Chernihiv and Sumy regions and parts of Kharkiv region, but over the past day there has been a slight decrease in the number of such attacks. Also, glide bombs keep pummeling border communities in Sumy region on a daily basis.

"We also recorded one case where multiple launch rocket systems were employed. The enemy fired 40 salvos and once used unguided air missiles firef by a helicopter," the spokesman noted.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders held back 79 offensive attempts of the aggressor. In total, 216 combat clashes took place on the front lines.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, illustrative