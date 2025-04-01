Blackmailing Ukraine Over“Peace Deal” Unacceptable MEP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Attempts to blackmail Ukraine with a“peace agreement” to force the nation to surrender are unacceptable, as they will only serve the interests of the aggressor state.

This was stated today in Strasbourg at the plenary session of the European Parliament, during the consideration of the report on the implementation of the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy in 2024, by the Chairman of the EP Committee on Foreign Affairs, David McAllister, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“First (priority of the EU's foreign policy is – ​​ed.) addressing the consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Let me be very clear: any attempt to blackmail Ukraine into surrendering for the sake of a 'peace deal' would only empower the aggressor. Putin must not achieve through negotiation what he failed to secure on the battlefield,” the chairman of the parliamentary committee stressed.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to stand united as Ukraine's steadfast partners. We will ensure that Ukraine has the means to liberate its people and deter further Russian aggression,” added David McAllister.

As reported, Vladimir Putin previously suggested that the U.S., the EU and“Russia's partners” hold talks on introducing“external administration” in Ukraine and electing a“legitimate government.” At the same time, the Kremlin calls the international recognition of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian territory a condition for any negotiations on ending Russian aggression against Ukraine, including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, including those parts of these regions that were never captured by Russian troops.