Political Strategist From Putin Ally's Pool Detained In Poland, Deported To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with Polish law enforcement, detained in Poland a political strategist from the pool of Vladimir Putin's former major ally in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

"The Security Service, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland, executed a multi-stage international special operation on the territory of the EU. For the first time since the full-scale invasion, at the enquiry from the SBU, a Russian asset who had been working against our state in the media space was handed over to Ukraine.

Initially, he was detained in Poland, and now he is in one of the Kyiv pre-trial detention centers," the report says.

nabs Russian spies coordinating strikes on Kyi

As noted, the person involved in the case is a“political expert” from the media pool of Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspect in a high treason case.

According to the case file, the perpetrator was recruited and worked simultaneously for two intelligence agencies of the aggressor state: the FSB and the Foreign Intelligence Service. At the behest of the invaders, he was engaged in discrediting Ukraine in the international arena and worked to destabilize Ukraine's partners.

In 2022, he left for Russia, where he later became one of the key ideologists for the Kremlin media projects“Drugaya Ukraina” and“Voice of Europe”.

The suspect was also one of the frequent guests at Vladimir Solovyov's show. During 2023 alone, he participated in the Kremlin propagandist's live broadcasts 35 times, justifying Russia's armed aggression and spreading fakes news on the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, he organized street protests in the interests of the Kremlin on EU soil, calling for the curtailment of international support for Ukraine.

Russia recruiting kids via social media for terror attacks,warns parents

Another important area of ​​the suspect's subversive activities was public calls for the preparation of terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

To this end, the pseudo-political expert used his Telegram channel, where he regularly reposted chatbots run by Russian special agencies that collect intelligence on Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators pressed criminal charges against the culprit.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

According to sources in law enforcement agencies, the suspect is political strategist Kirill Molchanov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an underground PR agency in Kyiv region and detained two professional PR strategists who, at the request of Russian intelligence, had been carrying out information sabotage operations against Ukraine.

Photo: SBU