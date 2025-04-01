War Update: 111 Combat Clashes Reported, Fighting Continues Across Nine Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, 111 clashes have occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops along the front lines, with fighting intensifying in nine sectors. Heavy fighting remains concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared this update on its official Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian occupiers. As of now, there have been 111 combat clashes with the aggressor," the statement reads.

The report highlighted attacks on communities near the Russian border, including Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region, which suffered artillery and mortar strikes. Enemy aircraft targeted settlements in Sumy region, such as Myropilske, Naumivka, Prokhody, Uhroidy, Krasnopillia, Velykyi Prykil, Turia, and Petrushivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk, while clashes continue near Kamianka and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched 11 assaults around Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces attempted ten strikes on Ukrainian positions near Novyi and Zelena Dolyna, while three battles are currently underway. Ukrainian defenders are holding firm and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

In Siversk sector, 15 combat clashes have occurred so far today, with Ukrainian forces successfully halting ten attacks. Five clashes are still ongoing near Bilohorivka, Ivano-Dariivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and in the direction of Predtechyne. Two enemy offensives were halted, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, four combat engagements occurred near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Dyliivka. One battle is still underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attempted 35 assaults to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Oleksandropil, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Novoserhiivka, Romanivka, and Pokrovsk. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 33 of these attacks, with two clashes continuing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, four enemy attacks took place near Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy assaults near Pryvilne and Novopil, while Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, and Zaliznychne came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks, preventing advances toward Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , three combat engagements occurred today, with one still ongoing.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled ten enemy attacks, and two additional battles are ongoing. The enemy carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 31 glide bombs, and fired 148 artillery rounds on Ukrainian positions and localities, including two attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

In other sector, no major changes in the situation have been reported, according to the General Staff.