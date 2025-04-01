Minerals Deal With US Cannot Contradict Ukraine's EU Integration Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A key principle for Ukraine in the minerals agreement with the United States is ensuring it does not conflict with the country's integration into the European Union.

This position was reiterated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"It is crucial to draft a text that serves the interests of both sides and is mutually acceptable. In this context, it is worth highlighting that the agreement under negotiation cannot contradict our EU integration, which remains one of our core principles," Sybiha stated.

Baerbock added: "We Europeans have agreed to conclude agreements with Ukraine that will be fully harmonized with European law on our continent."

As reported by Ukrinform, Sybiha also noted that Kyiv is committed to ensuring the minerals agreement aligns with the national interests of both Ukraine and the United States.