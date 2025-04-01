Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Destroy Russian Communication And EW Equipment In East

2025-04-01 03:16:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, fighters of the Phoenix unmanned aerial vehicle unit destroyed the enemy's electronic warfare system, communications equipment, positions and hiding places.

The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this in Telegram , publishing a video, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that, among other things, border guards eliminated ten Russian invaders.

Read also: Medical worker injured in Bilozerka, Kherson region, due to enemy shelling

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces repelled a Russian“banzai attack” in the Kramatorsk sector.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN01042025000193011044ID1109379629

