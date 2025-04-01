Protiviti Enhances Financial Services Capabilities In France With Acquisition Of Adamantia

Adamantia's financial services capabilities and Protiviti's global network will benefit clients in France and beyond

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has acquired management consulting firm Adamantia in a strategic transaction that will significantly enhance both firms' capabilities to serve clients in France and globally. Adamantia's deep experience in the financial services industry and Protiviti's global network will create a platform for growth in the strategically important French market.

Protiviti's acquisition of Adamantia follows collaboration between the two firms over the past two years. Adamantia has worked with Protiviti clients in Financial Services, Risk, Compliance, and Internal Audit and has accessed talent through Protiviti and its parent company, Robert Half, the global talent solutions organization.

"The acquisition of Adamantia is strategically designed to help Protiviti better serve its clients in France and globally. Adamantia's experience and deep client connections position us well to further expand our footprint in France's financial services market," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Our earlier collaborations with Adamantia have shown that the two organizations have shared values and similar corporate cultures, which is critical to ongoing success."

"We have been impressed by the people we have met at Adamantia and are confident that they will help us deliver even greater value to our clients in France," said Andrew Clinton, Protiviti's Executive Vice President for International Operations. "In addition to extending our capabilities in France, a significant market for us, this acquisition will also enable Adamantia's clients to benefit from our services in their operations around the world."

"Our integration into Protiviti represents a significant milestone in Adamantia's evolution. This strategic move will accelerate the expansion of our expertise, allowing us to combine our business knowledge, consulting know-how, and strong human values to drive successful transformations for our clients," said Jean-Baptiste Coiffet, Adamantia co-founder.

"In Protiviti, we have discovered not only complementary offerings but also an entrepreneurial culture and a focus on human capital that aligns perfectly with our core values. The team's robust business expertise, particularly in financial services, coupled with its extensive international client base, provides a solid foundation for our future growth.

"Furthermore, Protiviti's unique model, which leverages Robert Half's capabilities to rapidly scale teams in response to client demands, will be instrumental in ensuring the success of this new chapter. This synergy will enable us to deliver enhanced value and adaptability to our clients as we navigate the complex landscape of business transformation together," said Pierre-Yves Curtet, Adamantia co-founder.

About Adamantia

Adamantia is a consulting boutique that provides high value-added advisory services to financial institutions and corporations. Combining deep industry expertise with innovative methodologies, Adamantia delivers tailored solutions that foster sustainable growth and long-term success. Its team of experts supports clients in their strategic, organizational, digital, and culture transformation priorities.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ).

