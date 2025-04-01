403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MIT World Peace University Hackathon Attracts 7,000+ Participants From Different Corners Of India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune, 1st April 2025: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune successfully hosted HackMITWPU 2025, a three-day hackathon that brought together over 7,000 participants, fostering a spirit of innovation, collaboration, and problem-solving. With fourteen diverse tracks, the event served as a launchpad for groundbreaking ideas, bridging academia and industry to address real-world challenges.
This year's theme, 'ले छलांग' (Le Chhallang) – The Leap of Faith, encouraged participants to step beyond their comfort zones, challenge existing norms, and push the boundaries of technology and entrepreneurship. The event featured lineup of competitions, including Ideathon, Workathon, Capture the Flag, Pharmathon, Bio-Thon, Hack-AI-Thon, and Data Quest, among others, giving students an opportunity to apply their knowledge in AI, cybersecurity, space technology, pharmaceuticals, and more.
Throughout the hackathon, participants engaged in high-impact problem-solving, developing innovative solutions that were evaluated by a panel of 450+ industry experts, academicians, and researchers. Projects spanned multiple disciplines, from artificial intelligence and blockchain to sustainable energy and healthcare.
Prof. Prakash B. Joshi, Founder Trustee of MIT and Director of MIT-TBI; Dr. R.M. Chitnis, Vice-Chancellor of MIT-WPU; and Dr. Milind Pande, Pro-Vice Chancellor of MIT-WPU and Chief Convener of HackMIT-WPU, provided guidance to students throughout the event.
Dr. R.M. Chitnis stated:“The AI Research Institute, Robotics and Automation Engineering Center, and Blockchain Centre of Excellence played a crucial role in mentoring students and providing access to the infrastructure. Several standout projects emerged from the event, including Chem-E-Car, a chemically powered shoebox-sized vehicle that runs solely on chemical energy, and STeRG (Space Technology Research Group), which focused on advancements in spacecraft systems.”
Echoing the same, Dr. Milind Pande added that other notable projects, such as Team Phoenix's autonomous drone technology, Team Skytroopers' aeromodelling innovations, and Team Drifters' Formula 1-inspired combustion vehicle 'Primus,' enabled students to expand their horizons, step beyond their comfort zones, and take a true leap of faith."
The event also provided a platform for final-year project showcases, where students presented research across electronics, robotics, civil engineering, and more, offering younger students invaluable insights into real-world applications of their coursework. In addition, the hackathon facilitated mentorship, incubation opportunities, and potential funding for promising ideas, with select teams receiving financial support of up to ₹1 lakh to further develop their prototypes.
The event successfully connected academia with industry, equipping students with hands-on experience and the skills required to thrive in the evolving technological landscape.
This year's theme, 'ले छलांग' (Le Chhallang) – The Leap of Faith, encouraged participants to step beyond their comfort zones, challenge existing norms, and push the boundaries of technology and entrepreneurship. The event featured lineup of competitions, including Ideathon, Workathon, Capture the Flag, Pharmathon, Bio-Thon, Hack-AI-Thon, and Data Quest, among others, giving students an opportunity to apply their knowledge in AI, cybersecurity, space technology, pharmaceuticals, and more.
Throughout the hackathon, participants engaged in high-impact problem-solving, developing innovative solutions that were evaluated by a panel of 450+ industry experts, academicians, and researchers. Projects spanned multiple disciplines, from artificial intelligence and blockchain to sustainable energy and healthcare.
Prof. Prakash B. Joshi, Founder Trustee of MIT and Director of MIT-TBI; Dr. R.M. Chitnis, Vice-Chancellor of MIT-WPU; and Dr. Milind Pande, Pro-Vice Chancellor of MIT-WPU and Chief Convener of HackMIT-WPU, provided guidance to students throughout the event.
Dr. R.M. Chitnis stated:“The AI Research Institute, Robotics and Automation Engineering Center, and Blockchain Centre of Excellence played a crucial role in mentoring students and providing access to the infrastructure. Several standout projects emerged from the event, including Chem-E-Car, a chemically powered shoebox-sized vehicle that runs solely on chemical energy, and STeRG (Space Technology Research Group), which focused on advancements in spacecraft systems.”
Echoing the same, Dr. Milind Pande added that other notable projects, such as Team Phoenix's autonomous drone technology, Team Skytroopers' aeromodelling innovations, and Team Drifters' Formula 1-inspired combustion vehicle 'Primus,' enabled students to expand their horizons, step beyond their comfort zones, and take a true leap of faith."
The event also provided a platform for final-year project showcases, where students presented research across electronics, robotics, civil engineering, and more, offering younger students invaluable insights into real-world applications of their coursework. In addition, the hackathon facilitated mentorship, incubation opportunities, and potential funding for promising ideas, with select teams receiving financial support of up to ₹1 lakh to further develop their prototypes.
The event successfully connected academia with industry, equipping students with hands-on experience and the skills required to thrive in the evolving technological landscape.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment